Ransley out of sorts on Barcelona circuit

Jaden Ransley will hope Phillip Island next week goes better than round five at Barcelona. Photo: Ransley family

It was a frustrating fifth round of the Esports Cup car racing event for Canterbury driver Jaden Ransley at the Barcelona circuit last night.

A sluggish 12th place in qualifying on a technical track was compounded by two early crashes in the respective races.

In spite of finishing 10th and 27th overall, Ransley, of Prebbleton, was able to maintain a top five spot in the overall competition with three rounds remaining.

“We qualified down the pack but had a decent start in race one but then I tried to avoid a car next to me and got taken out by a car behind me,” he said.

“We battled back to 10th but it was tough.

“Then race two was pretty much over after the first corner.

“I tried to give my teammate room but ended up hitting a pothole/judder bar thing and so we just got round in 27th.”

Ransley said he did not do enough testing in the week leading up to the event and it showed.

Round six will be at Melbourne’s Phillip Island on Wednesday.

“That’s a track I am familiar with as I’ve raced there so hopefully we can make it count,” he said.