Sadowski-Synnott on top again

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has made a clean sweep of the Natural Selection Tour title.

The Wanaka snowboarder finished with stunning back-to-back wins on both scored stages of the tour, in Revelstoke, Canada, and Alaska.

Her win in Alaska yesterday marked a phenomenal 23rd straight podium finish for the 22-year-old.

"It feels pretty insane to win the Alaska stop," Sadowski-Synnott said.

"I’ve never been super stoked on my Alaska riding, so I’m super, super happy to win and of course I look back and want to do it differently, ride different lines, but that’s the beauty of it — you always want more."

Wanaka’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott (right) celebrates her Natural Selction Tour title with men’s winner Travis Rice. PHOTO: TOM MONTEROSSO

Sadowski-Synnott faced a tight semifinal against American Hailey Langland to qualify for the final yesterday morning.

She then came up against last year’s Natural Selection Champion Elena Hight, of the United States, for the second time this season. Sadowski-Synnott also beat Hight in Revelstoke.

Both riders approached the face confidently, navigating incredibly steep lines, dropping big clips, spinning 360s and landing solidly.

One point separated the reigning big mountain champion and Sadowski-Synnott in both finals’ runs.

But Sadowski-Synnott’s 88-point score from her first finals run remained the top score of the women’s finals, securing both the Natural Selection Alaska and 2023 Natural Selection Tour Title.

"Juggling slopestyle and big air, and also competing in big mountain is a lot to do in a season, but returning to Natural Selection is one of my No1 goals for next year," Sadowski-Synnott said.