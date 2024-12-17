Black Caps smash England with a day to spare

Black Caps players congratulate Tim Southee after he took the wicket of Jacob Bethell in his final match in test cricket. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand have beaten England by 423 runs in Hamilton to claim a consolation victory and see off veteran seamer Tim Southee in style.

Mitchell Santner was awarded man of the match after picking up seven wickets, removing the final three England batters not long after lunch on day four.

England ended up on 234/9 after captain Ben Stokes didn't bat in the final innings after pulling his hamstring during a long day in the field yesterday.

The mammoth 423-run winning margin equals New Zealand's highest with a 2018 victory over Sri Lanka.

Southee picked up two wickets in his final innings as a Black Cap, opener Ben Duckett before the close of play last night and Jacob Bethell to finish with figures of 2/34.

