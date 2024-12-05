Black Caps unchanged for second test against England

New Zealand captain Tom Latham. File photo: Getty

The Black Caps will take the same XI that lost the opening test against England into the second match of the series at the Basin Reserve.

Spinner Mitchell Santner had been brought into the squad, replacing pace bowler Jacob Duffy, but the New Zealand selectors have decided to stick with an all-pace attack.

Having had a closer look at the wicket on the eve of the test, captain Tom Latham felt history dictated which bowlers they should select.

"We obviously saw last year (against Australia) that the wicket took a little bit of spin which surprised us, but going by the Wellington first-class games here I think the balance we've gone in with is the right one for this wicket," Latham said.

"We obviously have some spin options (Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips) in that top seven anyway so we think it's the right fit."

It also means Wellington pace bowler Nathan Smith will get to play his second test and the first at his new home ground of the Basin Reserve.

Latham was impressed with Smith's debut in the first test loss in Christchurch.

"I thought he was fantastic, he bowled with great energy, was able to move the ball in the air both ways but also fits the balance of our side really nicely with him being able to bat a little bit as well."

There is still no place for opening batter Will Young, who was the player of the series on the recent tour of India.

"He is a great team man and will be ready to go if his opportunity comes up."

Latham said they will take what they can from the Hagley Oval game, but going into Friday's second test it is about believing in what they do.

"We obviously try to stay as level as we can, we've been in this situation before and so for us it is about focusing on the process as much as we can and we know if we can do that then hopefully results are able to fall on our side."

The last time the two teams met at the Basin Reserve New Zealand scored a dramatic one-run victory.

However, that game in February 2023 has not been discussed by the Black Caps.

"We know that it is a completely different team and from our point of view it is trying to focus on us as much as we can," Latham said.

England have also kept the same team that won the opening test by eight wickets.

Teams:

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Will O'Rourke.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (captain), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.