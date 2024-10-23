Canterbury wicketkeeper Mitch Hay earns maiden Black Caps call-up

Canterbury wicketkeeper Mitch Hay has been named in the Black Caps squad. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Caps have called up promising Canterbury wicketkeeper-batsman Mitch Hay for next month’s white-ball tour of Sri Lanka.

Hay and Wellington Firebirds all-rounder Nathan Smith have both earned their maiden call-ups to the national side.

They will join the 15-strong squad led by Mitchell Santner for two T20Is and three ODIs starting in Dambulla on November 9.

Mitch Hay. Photo: Canterbury Cricket

Santner has been named as interim captain for the tour with a decision on the Black Caps' long-term ODI and T20I captains still to be confirmed over the New Zealand home summer.

Hay, who debuted for New Zealand A last year, has been a consistent performer across all three formats in recent seasons with the 24-year-old crowned Canterbury men's player of the year in April.

Smith’s call-up continues a memorable 12 months for the 25-year-old who was named NZC’s men’s domestic player of the year at the ANZ New Zealand Cricket Awards in March, before receiving his first central Black Caps contract last month.

He claimed 24 wickets across both white-ball competitions for the Firebirds last summer, including career-best T20 figures of 4/5 against the Otago Volts in Alexandra in the Dream11 Super Smash.

The pair join a fresh-looking squad made up of experienced internationals and talented young players.

Lockie Ferguson will spearhead the pace bowling attack featuring Jacob Duffy and Canterbury’s Zak Foulkes, alongside all-rounders Smith and Josh Clarkson.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi is the most experienced T20I player in the squad with 117 appearances.

Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips are the spin-bowling all-rounders, alongside Santner, while Dean Foxcroft offers an off-spin option alongside his specialist batting skills.

Six of the current Test squad in India have been included and will travel straight to Sri Lanka at the conclusion of the third Test against India in Mumbai.

Bracewell will join the white-ball squad from New Zealand, following his return home from India this week for the birth of his second child.

Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee and Kane Williamson were not considered for selection as they prioritise the upcoming three-Test series against England, starting in Christchurch on November 28.

Selector Sam Wells said the mix of youth and experience in the squad reflected the planning for upcoming ICC tournaments.

“This tour is the beginning of the build-up towards the ICC Champions Trophy in February 2025 and we also have an eye towards the 2027 one-day Cricket World Cup,” he said.

“Building depth is of critical important due to the demands of the international schedule and the need to peak for pinnacle events.

“For that reason, it’s particularly exciting to include a number of players that we believe represent the future of the Black Caps.”

Wells congratulated Hay and Smith on their maiden call-ups.

Ben Sears (knee), Ben Lister (side-strain), Kyle Jamieson (back) and Adi Ashok (back) were not considered for selection due to injuries.

Canterbury spinner Cole McConchie made himself unavailable for selection as he and his wife are expecting twins in early December.

Head coach Gary Stead will lead the coaching group alongside bowling coach Jacob Oram.

Former England international James Foster will rejoin the group as batting coach, while full-time batting coach Luke Ronchi heads home to focus on the start of the New Zealand home summer.

The New Zealand-based players depart for Sri Lanka on November 4 ahead of the first T20I in Dambulla on November 9.

Black Caps squad for the Sri Lanka T20I & ODI series

Mitchell Santner (c) (Northern Districts)

Michael Bracewell (Wellington Firebirds)

Mark Chapman (Auckland Aces)

Josh Clarkson (Central Stags)

Jacob Duffy (Otago Volts)

Lockie Ferguson (Auckland Aces)

Zak Foulkes (Canterbury)

Dean Foxcroft (Otago Volts)

Mitch Hay* (wk) (Canterbury)

Henry Nicholls (Canterbury)

Glenn Phillips (Otago Volts)

Tim Robinson (Wellington Firebirds)

Nathan Smith* (Wellington Firebirds)

Ish Sodhi (Canterbury)

Will Young (Central Stags)

*Potential international debut

Black Caps v Sri Lanka schedule

Saturday 9th November - 1st T20I – Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Dambulla

Sunday 10th November - 2nd T20I - Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Dambulla

Wednesday 13th November - 1st ODI - Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Dambulla

Sunday 17th November - 2nd ODI – Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Tuesday 19th November - 3rd ODI - Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium, Kandy