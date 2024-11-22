Close contests to end Metro two-day cricket competition

Sydenham’s Tom Agnew has three wickets so far in Old Boys Collegians’ first innings. PHOTO: KEVIN CONGDON

Tight tussles loom this weekend in the final round of the Christchurch Metro two-day cricket competition before the white-ball rounds start.

In the closest match, Sydenham were all out for 166 in their first innings and have Old Boys 121/7 in response, thanks to three wickets apiece for Tom Agnew and Mitchell Gardner.

Tyler Lortan will be the key man for Heathcote in their bid to gain points over league leaders Burnside West-University.

On Saturday, he will resume at the crease on 31 not out, with Heathcote 84/4 in response to Burnside’s 201 all out in their first innings.

East Shirley face a tall task to earn first innings points over St Albans – they trail by 108 runs with just 17 overs left in the innings, and six wickets in hand.

The only one-sided match of the round is between Riccarton and Lancaster Park at Upper Riccarton Domain.

The hosts racked up 307 all out thanks to Angus Jemmett’s 143 and hold a 182-run lead over Lancaster Park, who have just four first innings wickets in hand.

Matches will resume at 10.30am on Saturday.

Metro two-day round 4 scores

• Heathcote 84/4 trail Burnside West-Uni 201 all out by 117 runs

• East Shirley 104/4 trail St Albans 214/5dec by 108 runs

• Lancaster Park 125/6 trail Riccarton 307 all out by 182 runs

• Old Boys Collegians 121/7 trail Sydenham 166 all out by 45 runs