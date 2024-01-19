Metro premier competition still wide open

East Shirley’s Leo Carter plays a sweep shot against Sydenham’s Raunaq Kapur during his innings of 141 not out. PHOTO: KEVIN CONGDON ​

The Christchurch Metro one-day competition ticks over its halfway point this weekend as the ladder starts to take shape.

A top-of-the-table clash between East Shirley and Burnside West Uni headlines the round with both teams coming off wins last week and occupying the top spots on the ladder.

East Shirley will be armed with Canterbury batter Leo Carter who scored 141 not out in their win over Sydenham last week, while experienced captain and all-rounder Matthew Hay will boost Burnside.

Defending champions Old Boys Collegians will look to get back to winning ways against St Albans, having gone down to Heathcote last week.

Record-scoring Dylan Hunter will provide the spark for Old Boys, while St Albans will look to Matthias Paltridge to continue his good form with the bat after he made 86 not out against Lancaster Park.

Win-less Sydenham will have the task of beating Heathcote, who completed the highest run chase in the competition’s history last week when they chased 341 against Old Boys.

Tyler Lortan scored 144 in that game and Heathcote will hope the former Canterbury representative continues to impress.

Sydenham promoted all-rounder Raunaq Kapur to open the batting last week and while the move didn’t pay dividends (he scored two runs) they will back him to score in conjunction with Bevon Jacobs.

Lancaster Park and Merivale-Papanui meet in the other game, coming off a narrow win over St Albans and a massive loss to Burnside respectively.

Park batter Kalhan Marc Challu top-scored 83 last week in a season that has seen some fine form from him, and Merivale-Papanui will hope Bert Medhurst shows his all-round abilities again after taking four wickets and scoring 37 in a losing cause.

Standings (three games played)

East Shirley 21; Burnside 21; Old Boys 21; Heathcote 20; Lancaster Park 20; St Albans 11; Merivale-Papanui 10; Sydenham 0

By Sam Coughlan