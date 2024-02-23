Metro premier one-day final: 'Tough' clash expected as Burnside West Uni take on Lancaster Park

Lancaster Park captain Angus Hamilton bowls against Old Boys in 2022. PHOTO: LANCASTER PARK CRICKET CLUB

Burnside West Uni are looking to avenge last year’s loss in the Christchurch Metro premier one-day competition final when they face Lancaster Park on Sunday.

It is Burnside’s third final in as many years after winning the trophy in 2022 but losing to Old Boys Collegians last season.

Captain Matt Hay said the team isn’t worrying about what happened last year.

"We’ve got quite a young group and guys are just really excited, more so about this weekend rather than worrying too much about last year.

"Just excited to be in the final again, have it at home, looking forward, I suppose, rather than looking back."

Burnside captain Matt Hay in the field earlier this season. PHOTO: MIKE HARVEY

By topping the table in the round-robin stage, the final will be held at Burnside Park.

Hay said it was a big bonus for the team.

“The guys really enjoy playing at Burnside because it probably is the biggest ground on the circuit too so, yeah, it’s nice to be at home.

“We’ve got a good club, obviously good facilities and it’s just nice to be in a familiar place, and for our members and stuff to come down and watch and enjoy Burnside Park.”

Burnside beat Lancaster Park in the 2022 final, but Park captain Angus Hamilton said there is no bad blood.

“It’s not really something we speak about too much with the group, I guess.

“You never really need any extra motivation for a final, but I guess it’d definitely be nice to be going back.”

Hamilton was there when Lancaster Park last won the competition in 2019 and played in the 2022 final loss.

He said he would try to help less experienced players who hadn’t played finals before.

“Just trying to pass on to the younger guys not to shy away from the occasion.

“It’s obviously a pressure-filled match and it can be easy to get overwhelmed by it a bit and go into your shell.”

Lancaster Park beat Burnside when the two teams met in round-robin and Hamilton said they could take confidence from that result.

“It was a pretty tight game and I guess probably the last couple of times before that we’ve gotten into a similar situation and not been able to get across the line, like in the final a couple of years ago.”

Both teams respect each other’s quality.

Said Hamilton: “They’ve (Burnside) got a really strong side - they’re really well balanced.

“They’ve got good seamers, good spin options, especially in one-day cricket, and they bat pretty deep.

“So you’re always aware, even if they’re sitting right down there, you’ve still got to stay on the ball to make sure you knock them off.”

Hay heaped praise on Lancaster Park as well.

“They’ve got some match-winners through their line-up and are a very good competitive side,” he said.

“You know that they’re always up for a contest and a fight, so I think it’s going be a really, really good tough game on Sunday.”

The first ball at Burnside Park will be bowled at 10.30am.