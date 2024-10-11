Old Boys declare; Sydenham, Burnside in strong positions going into day two

Nic Clark.

Old Boys Collegians have batted themselves into a dominant position heading into day two of their premiership match against Heathcote.

New skipper Nic Clark led the way last Saturday with 133 not out off just 127 balls in the two-day match. Clark had support from Sean Davey (71) and Sam Cassidy (68) as Old Boys racked up 380/4 declared.

He said he was delighted to see the team perform in their first game of the season.

“It makes the job really easy when everyone’s on their game and doing their role,” Clark said.

“I had two good partnerships with Sam Cassidy and Sean Davey, which made my job a whole lot easier when those guys were striking it how they were.”

Three wickets for Ben Breitmeyer reduced Heathcote to 163/8 in reply, 217 runs adrift of Old Boys.

A spicy early-season Sydenham Park pitch saw 26 wickets fall between the hosts and newly-promoted Riccarton.

Sydenham were all out for 154 before bowling Riccarton out for just 65 with Michael Rae taking 4/17. Sydenham lost five of their top six for single digits in their second innings, finishing the day on 57/6 with a lead of 146.

Defending champions Burnside West-Uni are in a good position to push for first innings points against St Albans, trailing by 31 runs with 19 overs remaining. Henry Christie’s 79 took Burnside to 144/4, after Alex Tait and Jackson Latham picked up four wickets each to keep St Albans to 175/9.

East Shirley have work to do to catch Lancaster Park’s first innings score of 204/9 declared. They are currently on 84/3 after 40 overs.

Despite Tanurag Singh’s four wickets, Park were able to push to a good score thanks to Nick Cooke’s rapid 53 not out off 45.