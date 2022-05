'One of a kind': Martin pulls stumps on stellar career

Katey Martin says the time is right to retire and is looking forward to more commentating and coaching the next wave of wicket-keepers. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

White Ferns and Otago Sparks wicketkeeper-batter Katey Martin has pulled stumps on a decorated international and domestic cricket career spanning 21 years.

Her 19-year international career makes her the longest serving modern day New Zealand cricketer, while her 169 domestic one-day games is a New Zealand record for men and women.

A well-loved team-mate, a respected opponent and a stalwart of the New Zealand cricketing scene over the past two decades, Martin leaves the game with “no regrets” and is looking forward to life after cricket.

She finished just shy of 200 international appearances with 199 caps to her name including 103 ODIs, 95 T20Is and a solitary Test.

“It’s been an incredible experience,” said Martin.

“To all my team-mates, coaches, opposition, fans and friends I’ve met along the way, I want to thank you for making my time in cricket so memorable.

“I also want to thank New Zealand Cricket, the New Zealand Cricket Players Association and Otago Cricket for their support over my entire career.

“Cricket really has given me my life - from leaving Dunedin as a youngster to attend the NZC Academy in Christchurch, to traveling the world as a White Fern and representing my country - it’s been a dream come true.”

Martin reserved the biggest thanks for her parents, Steve and Wendy, who have been a constant source of support.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a very supportive family throughout my time. Dad travelled to India for my debut in 2003 and has made his presence known around the boundary ropes ever since.

“Both Mum and Dad took a campervan around the North Island for the recent Women’s World Cup - to say I’ve been lucky to have them on this journey with me is an understatement.”

Katey Martin as wicket-keeper for Otago Sparks in January. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Martin said arriving at her decision to retire wasn’t easy, but acknowledged her mind was pretty much made up before the White Ferns' final ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan.

“I knew heading into that match it could be my last time playing for New Zealand, hence why I was quite emotional.

“I took some time after the tournament to talk to family and friends to solidify my decision before making it official today."

Throughout her career, Martin has enjoyed watching women’s cricket evolve and is excited to see the next phase of this growth take shape.

“The women’s game is going from strength to strength. We saw at the recent Women’s World Cup here at home how much the standard of cricket has risen and I’ll be excited to watch it continue to develop over the coming seasons.”

She is now looking at her own transition out of playing and hoped that would include more commentary work, as well as turning her hand to coaching the next wave of young wicket-keepers.

“I’ve loved being involved with Spark Sport learning from some of the best cricket broadcasters in the country, as well as rubbing shoulders with several of our greatest players.

“I’m passionate about leaving the game in a better place and would be very keen to help coach and develop our next generation of keepers. It’s definitely somewhere I feel I can give back to a game that has given me so much.”

Former White Ferns head coach Bob Carte said Martin brought a special kind of energy to the team environment.

“Katey Martin is one of a kind.

"The White Ferns environment is richer for having her around. She brought energy, excitement and fun to the group and her presence will be missed I’m sure.

"Her long service to both the Sparks and White Ferns has been remarkable.”

Katey Martin's achievements

• One of 11 players to have played 100 ODIs for NZ

• Her 75 wicket-keeping dismissals in ODIs is 3rd for NZ

• Her 51wicket-keeping dismissals in T20Is is 2nd for NZ

• Her 169 domestic one-day games is an NZ record for men or women

• Her 171 wicket-keeping dismissals is a record for NZ women's domestic one-day cricket

• Made 5 stumpings for Otago v Wellington in 2007/08. A record for NZ domestic one-day cricket for men or women.

• Made 3 stumpings for NZ v Australia at Invercargill 2010/11 which equalled the NZ T20I record

• One of six players with 4000 runs in NZ domestic one-day cricket

• One of six players with 2000 runs in NZ domestic T20 cricket

• Over her long career in domestic and international cricket, Martin bowled one solitary over v Auckland in 2009. She took the wicket of Holly Huddleston with her second ball.