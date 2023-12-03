Pakistan clinches first win against White Ferns in T20 series

Bismah Maroof (right) and Aliya Riaz of Pakistan celebrate after winning the first match of the T20 series against the White Ferns at the University Oval in Dunedin today. Photos: Getty Images

Pakistan cruised to an historic T20 victory against the White Ferns in Dunedin this afternoon.

A small but hardy crowd of 430 watched as the visitors chased down a modest target of 128 to win by seven wickets.

It was Pakistan's first T20 win against the White Ferns in nine attempts.

Opener Shawaal Zulfiqar helped set up the win with 41 from 42 balls, and Nida Dar chipped in with 23.

But it was medium pacer Fatima Sana who played the most instrumental role. She removed the White Ferns top three to finish with three for 18 from her four over allotment.

The White Ferns were underwhelming with the bat.

Maddy Green was the only player to really get going. She stroked an undefeated 43 from 28 deliveries to get the home side through to 127 for six.

It was probably 20 short.

Suzie Bates bats for the White Ferns.

The problems were evident early for the White Ferns.

Opener Suzie Bates had a nervous moment when she spooned the ball into the leg side and then took off for a quick single which could have ended badly.

Bernadine Bezuidenhout played a nice sweep shot off Sadia Iqbal, then employed a reverse sweep the next ball for the same result.

That helped inject some momentum into the powerplay.

Bates hoicked the ball to the midwicket to bring up her first boundary, then blazed a wide full toss through the covers.

But Bezuidenhout’s innings was cut short on 13 thanks to a terrific catch from Omaima Sohail at deep square leg.

She moved quickly to her right and plucked the ball out of the air with both hands. An inch or two more elevation and that shot was going for six.

The White Ferns offered several run out opportunities, but the visitors were not able to hit the target.

Fatima Sana found her range, though.

Nida Dar bats for Pakistan.

She bowled Kate Anderson for seven, who had French cut the previous delivery for a lucky boundary.

Bates went next. She shuffled to off and was trapped in front for 28. Big breakthrough that. Pakistan was on top.

Sophie Devine had made her presence felt early. She got down the wicket and slapped the ball to the long-off boundary.

The home team’s prospects of reaching a decent total rested on her shoulders.

But that batten was passed to Green when Devine holed out at long-on for 11.

Pakistan put on 40 for the opening wicket which would have been just dandy, except the partnership had hitched the visitors to the slow lane.

What they needed was a flurry of boundaries and opener Shawaal Zulfiqar and Nida Dar delivered.

The tourists scored 15 off the 10th over and that proved to be the turning point in the innings.

Dar put her side further on the front foot when she swung a delivery from Lea Tahuhu for six, and Aliya Riaz (25 off 12) smashed a six into the sight screen to register the win with style.