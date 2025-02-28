Lancaster Park break finals curse to win one-day title

Lancaster Park pop the champagne after their one-day title win. Photo: Richard Derham

The third time was a charm for Lancaster Park in the Christchurch Metro one-day competition.

After losing out to Burnside West-Uni in the 2022 and 2024 finals, Lancaster Park turned the tables on Sunday, claiming a three-wicket win.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice and Max Hamilton took three wickets apiece to dismiss Burnside for 176 to set up the chase.

Despite an early stumble at 37/3, Scott Duggan (69 not out) and Will Harby (42) built a crucial partnership to steer Lancaster Park to victory.

Lancaster Park captain Angus Hamilton credited their stand as the game-changer.

“ It was quite easy to lose wickets in clumps, but Scott and Will managed to build a really good partnership, which is probably the difference.”

It was Lancaster Park’s first one-day title since 2019, with five members of the current squad having been part of that winning side.

“ We’ve got a pretty good mix between guys that have played well over 200 games and some younger guys as well,” Hamilton said.

Lancaster Park also met Burnside in the two-day competition on Saturday, claiming a first innings lead after bowling their opponents out for 117 before racking up 168 all out.

Burnside will resume on 47/1 this weekend.

In this Saturday’s other matches, East Shirley claimed a first innings lead over Riccarton – who were reduced to 67/9 batting first before No 11 Hamish Lindsay scored a quick 37 to lift them to 117, East Shirley responding with 208 all out and Riccarton ending day one on 59/5.

Sydenham started well with a 68-run opening stand between teenagers Jacob Cotter and Akshan Gulati, but Heathcote’s Marek Bungard (5/6) and Matthew Hocquard (5/59) bowled them out for 111. Heathcote replied with 222, led by Phillipe Boissevain’s 70.

Old Boys are 162/6, needing 36 more runs to take a first-innings lead over St Albans, who posted 197 all out.