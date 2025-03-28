Tait's five-wicket bag puts Burnside on brink of Metro two-day title

Alex Tait.

A five-wicket bag for Alex Tait has all but won the Metro two-day competition for Burnside after the first day of play against Old Boys Collegians.

Tait tore through the opposition, taking 5 for 34 as Old Boys were dismissed for just 113.

Burnside then claimed first-innings points with a total of 175 all out, before Old Boys finished the day on 13 for 1.

Burnside maintains its 14-point lead over Lancaster Park, who also secured first-innings points against Sydenham.

However, for Lancaster Park to snatch the title, they would need to win by an innings and hope Burnside finishes with a draw or an outright loss.

Theo van Woerkom took four wickets and Josh McCarthy scored 77 as Park went to stumps on 153 for five, leading Sydenham’s first-innings total by nine runs.

In other action, Heathcote blazed 253 for eight declared against East Shirley before restricting their opponents to 83 for eight at stumps, while St Albans have a healthy lead over Riccarton, putting up 217 and bowling their opponents out for 155.

The matches resume at 10.30am on Saturday.