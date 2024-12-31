'Role models' lead the way to Christchurch BHS first XI dominance

Henry Rumball helped Christchurch Boys’ High secure their 13th national title. PHOTO: NZC

Success breeds success.

That is the belief of Christchurch Boys’ High School first XI coach Rob Smith after his side won a record-extending 13th national secondary schools cricket title.

Christchurch Boys’ High defeated Napier Boys’ High in their last match to secure their second consecutive title. Both sides were unbeaten heading into the match.

Christchurch Boys’ won by 15 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis system with rain arriving when Napier, with four wickets in hand needed 61 runs to win off the last 71 balls, chasing 182.

Christchurch Boys’ High won their second consecutive First XI Cup. PHOTO: CBHS

The game was halted and after a later inspection of the ground it was decided no further play was possible – cue celebrations in the pavilion at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, with the Christchurch side confirmed as champions.

Smith said he was proud of the culture built around the team and the impact it had on new players – something he said played a big part in the team’s success year-on-year.

“ We are really proud of our record, and I think it creates a bit of a culture within our club.”

“A lot of the younger players coming through school from year 9 onwards, they get a feeling quite early what it is about, they have seen the first XI and how they commit themselves around the school and during the week.

“ That is a real big part of it, how the first XI are role models for our junior cricketers and give them a standard to aspire towards.

“They know what the standard is, so if you want to make the first XI and play in these tournaments, you know what is required from you.”

Brennan Matla. PHOTO: NZC

He cited a few talented players coming through the school system – captain and all-rounder Callum Samson won tournament MVP with 159 runs and nine wickets, and has already represented Canterbury A.

Opener Harry O’Loughlin was top-scorer with 275 runs, including 120 against Westlake Boys’, and he, alongside Hanroux Wessels and Sam Frame, will represent Canterbury U17 at the national tournament next month.

Eight of the current team will still be at the school next year, with Samson, Ben Forrest, Jesse Jones, Henry Rumball and George Hiatt finishing year 13.