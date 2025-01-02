Sri Lanka avoid clean sweep in T20 series

Kusal Perera hits another boundary in Nelson for a career-best 101 off 46 balls and first T20 century. Photo: Getty Images

A quick-fire maiden T20 century for Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera set New Zealand the highest run chase in T20 internationals and the home side came close - but could not get over the line.

Sri Lanka won the final game of the three-match series by seven runs after challenging the Black Caps to chase 219 for victory.

The hosts had already wrapped up the series with two wins in the first two games in Mt Maunganui.

Overnight rain delayed the start of play in the third match by half an hour in Nelson today.

A commemorative photo was taken with players and police before the match following the death of long-serving Nelson officer Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming, killed when a struck by a vehicle while on duty early on New Year's Day. A moment of silence was also held.

After winning the toss, the Black Caps bowled first for the first time in the series. They made a breakthrough in the third over, dismissing Pathum Nissanka for 14, off the bowling of Matt Henry and caught by wicketkeeper Mitch Hay who raced down to boundary to take the catch.

Yet another front foot no-ball for Zak Foulkes cost New Zealand when he had Kusal Mendis out for 10 but the batter was recalled.

Captain Mitch Santner did get Mendis for 22 in the fifth over.

Jacob Duffy took the third wicket after the Kiwis successfully reviewed a not out LBW decision and had Avishka Fernando out for 17.

Foulkes eventually ended captain Charith Asalanka's innings on 46 after he enjoyed a 100-run partnership with Perera for the fourth wicket.

Foulkes was expensive, going for 52 runs off his four overs for the one wicket.

The introduction of Daryl Mitchell to the bowling crease in the 19th over lead to Perera's dismissal, caught by Rachin Ravindra for 101 off 46 balls - a career best total and his 16th T20 half century.

In reply, Tim Robinson started his innings with intent, hitting the second ball for a boundary and with Ravindra amassed 11 runs from the first over.

Ravindra hit Wanindu Hasaranga for two consecutive sixes to start the sixth over as New Zealand was aware of the required run rate.

Robinson tried to keep the scoring rate up when he holed out to a substitute fielder for 37 runs off 21 balls in the eighth over after putting on 81 runs with Ravindra in the opening partnership.

Mark Chapman did not last long, caught for nine runs in the ninth over, and Glenn Phillips followed him by getting out in similar fashion for six.

Ravindra was out for his highest T20 score of 69 off 39 balls as he set the platform for the Black Caps to try and chase the challenging total.

Mitchell hit four consecutive sixes off Asalanka in the 15th over in what was a turning point that swung the momentum New Zealand's way.

But the quick loss of Mitchell Hay and Michael Bracewell, out in the space of four balls, saw the team teeter in the 16th over.

Mitchell was out swinging for the fence again getting caught in the deep for 35 off 17 which included four sixes and a four.

The home side's lower order fought hard as Santner and Foulkes took it close, needing 10 runs off the last two balls.

New Zealand took an unchanged side from their first two wins into the final game which meant Auckland batter Bevon Jacobs and Wellington all-rounder Nathan Smith did not play during the T20 series.

The white ball tour continues with a three-match ODI series starting on Sunday in Wellington.