Third generation to carry on the Stead dynasty

Opening batter Alex Stead is the fourth member of his family to represent Riccarton. PHOTO: SHANNON MCALEER

The Stead family’s history with Riccarton now spans three generations after their youngest made his debut.

Alex Stead, 18, is in his first season with the club after leaving Christ’s College, becoming the fourth in his family to play for Riccarton.

Grandfather David was the first. During a Canterbury career that spanned 18 years and more than 120 games, he played for Riccarton’s premier side between 1963 and 1995.

His two sons, Wayne, and current Black Caps coach Gary, each played for more than 10 years. Now Alex – Gary’s son – is the latest to turn out for Riccarton.

He has started in the club’s second team, which plays in the third-tier division 1.

Wayne, David and Gary Stead with the one-day cup in the 1990s. Photo: Supplied

Despite an inauspicious start, scoring four and 13 in his first two innings, he knows he’s on the fringes of the premier side.

“I had a good chat with the coach and premier captain about where they see me. That is my goal in the future – to play prem cricket and try to dominate that.

“I’d like to be able to live up to (his family) in the future,” Alex said.

“At the pavilion, you go around looking at the wall, and in pretty much every photo you see at least one of the three of them.

“It is (a lot of pressure), I’ve just got to try to do my best, and try to work on my game to be able to be as good as them.”

Alex Stead. PHOTO: SHANNON MCALEER

David, a Riccarton life member, said he was proud to see his grandson turning out for the club so close to his heart.

“Pretty proud. It’s a good thing that he’s decided himself that he wants to go to Riccarton and try and continue on what we’ve set up.

“He’s done all of it himself. He just had a bit of advice from his father that he can go wherever he likes, wherever he thinks that he can get ahead.”

Alex, an opening batter, said while he sounded out other clubs, there was only ever one he wanted to play for.

“Riccarton was always my first choice, and especially at the moment, when I’ve just made my way up to the premier grade, I’ve got a lot of opportunity there.”