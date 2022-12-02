What you need to know: White Ferns v Bangladesh launch into T20 series at Hagley

The White Ferns are set to launch into their summer of cricket against Bangladesh at Hagley Oval tonight.

It will be the first of three T20s followed by three ODIs, as both sides prepare for next February's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

White Ferns captain Sophie Devine says the series is massive for them.

"The ODI points are important for us too. So to qualify for the next World Cup, we need to make sure that we are getting as many points as possible and this provides us with an awesome opportunity."

The two captains Sophie Devine and Nigar Sultana with the silverware. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The White Ferns go into the series as favourites following their 4-1 T20 series win in the West Indies.

The teams head to Dunedin next to prepare for the second T20 on Sunday, followed by the third in Queenstown on Wednesday. The ODIs are scheduled for Wellington, Napier and Hamilton.

Tonight's game is due to start at 7pm

Weather forecast

Morning rain clearing. Light showers possible into the late evening.

Line-ups

White Ferns: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Jess McFadyen, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Sharmin Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondol, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Sanjida Akther, Fariha Islam, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khatun, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air