Coastal face stern test against league leaders

Coastal Spirit striker Alex Steinwascher weighs up his options against Ferrymead Bays. PHOTO: JIM WATTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Having made club history already this season, Coastal Spirit are eyeing the top of the Southern League as they continue their unbeaten campaign.

Coastal came through a hard-fought Chatham Cup tie with Ferrymead Bays last Friday, eventually winning 5-3 in extra time to progress to the quarter-finals of the nationwide knockout competition for the first time.

Their reward is a trip to Auckland in under two weeks to play second-tier side Hibiscus Coast – who have also reached this stage of the competition for the first time.

In the Southern League, Coastal sit second, four points behind league leaders Cashmere Tech – and the two will meet on Saturday.

Head coach Robbie Stanton said Saturday’s clash would show how far Coastal have come this season.

“We’ve clearly earmarked this game as one we need to get something out of.

“It’s gonna be a proper test of where we’re really at.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Dan (Schwarz, Tech head coach) and what he does and how he goes about it,” Stanton said.

“They’ve led the way in Christchurch for a number of years, so we’ll judge ourselves on the game coming up this weekend.”

On Saturday, Ferrymead Bays play another side knocked out of the Chatham Cup at the weekend – Dunedin City Royals, who went down 3-2 to Otago University, while Nomads host winless FC Twenty 11 in a north-west derby.

On Sunday, Christchurch United will host Universities and Selwyn United make the trip north to take on Nelson Suburbs at Saxon Park.

Chatham Cup round 4

Coastal Spirit 5 Ferrymead Bays 3

English Cup quarter-final

Western 5 Oxford FC 2

Southern League round 12

Ferrymead Bays v Dunedin CR, Ferrymead Park, 2pm Sat; Nomads v FC Twenty 11, Tulett Park, 2.45pm Sat; Cashmere Tech v Coastal Spirit, Garrick Park, 2.45pm Sat; Nelson Suburbs v Selwyn Utd, Saxton Fields, 12.30pm Sun; Universities v Christchurch Utd, English Park, 2.45pm Sun

Points

Cash Tech 31; Coastal 27; Chch Utd 24; Nelson 20; Bays 16; Nomads 14; Dunedin 13; Universities 7; Selwyn 7; FC Twenty 0