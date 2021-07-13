Coastal SAS romp into Kate Sheppard Cup semi

Coastal Spirit SAS. Photo: Mainland Football

Coastal Spirit SAS advanced to the semi-final stage of the NZ Football Foundation Kate Sheppard Cup after romping home to an 0-8 win away against Dunedin Technical.

Britney-Lee Nicholson gave Coastal SAS a great start when opening the scoring after just three minutes in a tight first half. Rebecca Lake then doubled the lead when heading home from a corner in the 24th minute, and then minutes later, Lake headed goalward again, only for the shot to be blocked with Lake first to the rebound to make it 3-0.

After the break, Coastal SAS defended well to deny the Technical front runners, with Nicholson scoring three more goals in 20 minutes to see Technical off. Darsha Keogan had barely got into the game when coming off the bench to extend the lead, with Zoe McMeehen completing the goal scoring in the first minute of added time.

Coastal SAS will go into the semi-finals chasing back-to-back appearances in the cup final. The other semi-finalists are Hamilton Wanderers, who defeated Ellerslie 3-1, Wellington United, who knocked out Wairarapa United 5-1, and the winner of the quarter-final between Auckland sides - Western Springs and Eastern Suburbs - which has yet to be played. The semis are set to be played over the weekend of August 21-22.

Dunedin Technical 0 Coastal Spirit SAS 8 (Britney-Lee Nicholson 4, Rebecca Lake 2, Darsha Keogan, Zoe McMeeken) HT 0-3

Technical see off United after dominant first half spell in Chatham Cup

A dominant 12-minute blitz by Cashmere Technical saw Christchurch United knocked out of the Chatham Cup 3-0, with Technical securing the MacFarland Cup for the eighth time in nine seasons as the last Canterbury side remaining in the historic national cup.

Technical came out strongly, playing at pace against United. After creating several half chances, they took the lead in the 15th minute when Garbhan Coughlan provided a cross to the back post, where Lyle Matthysen headed home. Minutes later, Coughlan showed his class when getting plenty of 'hang time' before cleverly heading the ball down and back across to find the far corner of the goal.

In the 26th minute, Yuya Taguchi ran into the area and was brought down by Sho Mathieson, with the referee pointing straight to the penalty spot. Coughlan stepped up and was untroubled to slot the ball home to increase Technical's lead. Before the break, United went close when a shot from Eddie Wilkinson hit the base of the post.

United, who came into the game without regular central defenders Andreas Wilson and Jyrel Bojang, who were both carrying injuries, rallied after the break. Max Chretien looked dangerous when on the ball but was kept well in check by the Technical defence. James McClay and Benja Lapslie also looked to get United forward whenever they got a chance, but the damage had already been done in the opening 30 minutes.

Technical move onto the quarter-final stage, along with other round 5 winners, Otago Universities (defeated South City Royals 4 1), Auckland City (on pens over Birkenhead after finished 3 - 3), Hamilton Wanderers (5 - 1 over Ngaruawahia United), Melville United (2- 1 against Bay Olympic), North Shore United (knocking out Waiheke United 1-0 and Western Suburbs (2-0 over Waterside Karori). The quarter-finals are to be played over the weekend of July 31 to August 1.

Cashmere Technical 3 (Garbhan Coughlan 2 - incl pen, Lyle Matthysen) Christchurch United 0 HT 3-0

- By Gavin Searle