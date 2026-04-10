Fiji trip crucial to SI United's push for top four

South Island United’s Charlie Beale could be in line for more game time in Fiji with four games in 11 days. PHOTO: MAX COMRIE

South Island United captain Christian Gray knows the importance of their final set of OFC Pro League fixtures before the league splits into the top and bottom four.

United sit sixth with four games remaining, just two points shy of fourth-placed Solomon Kings, and with a game in hand. Their remaining matches will be played over 11 days in challenging conditions across Suva and Ba in Fiji.

“It will be a bit tough, four games in two weeks in those conditions,” said Gray.

“The league's so tight, if we win the catch-up game we could be third or we could probably be rock bottom. It's an important hub, obviously the last one before the finals series.”

Midfielder Charlie Beale has had a limited role so far, making just three substitute appearances in United’s 10 games. He said he hoped to be able to make more of an impact in the league’s home stretch.

“With it being my first year on a pro contract, it’s obviously disappointing, but I can understand that it’s just part of the process,” he said.

“I don’t think many pros have gone through their career without having a bit of time on the bench. Hopefully those four games back to back means I’ll be able to contribute a bit more.

“It’s obviously a lot of football just in the six-month period anyway, so I think the depth of the squad is going to be tested.”

United have impressed in patches but ultimately have just three wins to show for their efforts so far in their debut season.

Christchurch United captain Christian Gray says his team have more to give as they chase a top-four spot in the OFC Pro League. PHOTO: MAX COMRIE

In the Solomon Islands last month a 4-1 win over PNG Hekari was followed by a 3-2 defeat to Bula FC, after being 2-0 up at halftime.

Gray said more is needed to secure a top-four finish for the finals series in Auckland in May.​

“We know we’ve still got a lot more to give, I don’t think we’ve got close to our potential yet. But we haven’t got long.

“The most important thing is to be peaking around now or in the next couple months.”

Their final league game against Kiwi rivals Auckland FC promises to be a highlight, after Auckland won their first meeting of the year 3-0.

The match was originally scheduled for Melbourne in February but was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

“It’s probably the game you look forward to most when you see the draw,” Beale said.

Christian Gray. Photo: OFC Pro League

“Fingers crossed it goes ahead, and we get a chance to beat them this time.”

United open their Fiji trip against Vanuatu United on Saturday, a win that could see them leapfrog three teams.

They then face Tahiti United on Tuesday, Solomon Kings on Friday, and Auckland next Tuesday.

SOUTH ISLAND UNITED FIXTURES

Vanuatu United, 3pm April 11

Tahiti United, 3pm April 14

Solomon Kings, 3pm April 17

Auckland FC, 3pm April 21

Points (games played)

Auckland 23 (10), South Melbourne 19 (10), Bula FC 15 (11), Solomon 15 (11), Vanuatu 13 (11), South Island 13 (10), Tahiti 10 (10), PNG Hekari 5 (11)