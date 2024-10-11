New recruits chasing elusive success

Southern League MVP David Yoo. PHOTO: JIM WATTS PHOTOGRAPHY

David Yoo and Riley Grover have gone from trying to stop Coastal Spirit from qualifying for the National League to helping them in their first tilt at this level.

Coastal’s new signings made the switch from Christchurch United at the end of the Southern League campaign, having finished third with their old club and missing out on qualification for the nationwide competition.

Clubs who qualify for the National League are allowed to make two under-20 signings for the campaign and also replace departing players.

Grover is an under-20 player and Yoo replaced Auston Kranick from the United States who departed for a club in Hong Kong.

The pair said it’s a weird situation, playing for the side they failed to beat out to second spot.

“It is interesting,” said Grover.

“I didn’t really know what to make of it at the very start when I switched, but now it is what it is.

“I’m having fun, and they’ve all really accommodated me well.”

Yoo was grateful to get an opportunity at this level after falling short with United, despite being voted the league’s MVP by opposition coaches.

“I think I’ve had a decent season so far, so to get this opportunity with Coastal, I’m grateful for. I think we’ve got a strong team to make a statement, and hopefully we can do that,” he said.

The pair have started Coastal’s opening two games – a 0-0 draw with Wellington Olympic and a 6-2 loss to Western Springs – where Yoo picked up an assist.

Another signing, Ferrymead Bays under-20 defender Zac Bryant, has not yet featured.

Riley Grover made the move from Christchurch United to Coastal Spirit for the National League. PHOTO: JIM WATTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Cashmere Technical have made just one signing – picking up Selwyn United goalkeeper Pieter-Taco Bierema as a replacement for the concussed Frewen Watts.

He is also providing cover for incumbent Danny Knight who has been struggling with a shoulder injury, and despite getting through Tech’s first two games, he may not be able to play every match.

Bierema was excited to be back in the National League, having featured at this level with Selwyn three years ago when they finished second.

“I didn’t take a hell of a lot of convincing,” he said.

“National League is a lot of fun. As a player it’s as high a level as you can play in the country without making a step up and trying to be a professional.”

He watched from the bench as Tech lost 4-0 to the Wellington Phoenix Reserves on Sunday.

Coastal will host Western Suburbs at Linfield Park on Sunday, while Tech make the trip north to play table-toppers Auckland City away.

In the Women’s National League, the Canterbury United Pride are a part of a five-team logjam at the top of the table.

The Pride are in third spot on goal difference after their 1-1 draw with Wellington United, and host leaders West Coast Rangers at English Park on Saturday.