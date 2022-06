No World Cup for All Whites

All White Chris Wood scoring the team's only goal which was disallowed. Photo: Reuters

New Zealand's hopes of making the World Cup has been shattered after the All Whites lost to Costa Rica 1-0.

Joel Campbell’s early goal sent Costa Rica to the tournament for a third successive time as they edged past 10-man New Zealand side in an intercontinental play-off in Qatar this morning (NZ time), securing the last place at the finals.

The former Arsenal striker scored after three minutes for Costa Rica as he squeezed between two defenders to touch home a square pass from Jewison Bennette with the New Zealand defence slow to react.

But the Kiwis will feel hard done by, after having an equaliser chalked off by VAR for a foul in the build-up to Chris Wood putting the ball in the back of the net in the 39th minute.

A check found that Matthew Garbett had fouled Oscar Duarte in what looked a harsh decision.

Substitute Kosta Barbarouses was sent off within minutes of coming on.

The playoff between the fourth-placed team in the CONCACAF region and the Oceania confederation winner, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, brought to an end the qualifying campaign for the 2022 finals in Qatar, which runs from November 21 to December 18.

Costa Rica qualified for a sixth World Cup in total and will compete in Group E at the finals against Germany, Japan and Spain.

New Zealand's Kosta Barbarouses is shown a red card by referee Abdulla Hassan Mohammed. Photo: Reuters

Campbell’s goal had some 6000 travelling supporters, out of a crowd of 10,803, on their feet but did not precipitate the expected dominant performance from the central American team.

Instead it was New Zealand who looked the more enterprising of the teams, with centre forward Wood, who was constantly watched by a cautious Costa Rican defence, the target of their attacks.

Alex Greive and Garbett also had chances in the first half but their shooting was off target.

Three changes by Costa Rica at halftime lifted them out of their slumber but it was still New Zealand who showed more attacking enterprise in the second half but without any return.

Costa Rica goalkeeper Kaylor Navas made a good stop in the 76th minute from Clayton Lewis as New Zealand toiled in search of an equaliser with Costa Rica sitting back and absorbing the pressure until the final whistle set off joyous celebrations.