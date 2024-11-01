Race for the golden boot

Coastal Spirit’s David Yoo. PHOTO: MITCHELL COZZONE/DUST MEDIA ​

Coastal Spirit’s David Yoo and Cashmere Technical’s Garbhan Coughlan are in a three-way battle for the National League’s coveted golden boot.

Yoo and Coughlan each scored twice during the 3-3 draw between their teams on Sunday at Ngā Puna Wai, which saw them raise their tallies to five from as many games.

They sit level at the top of the goal-scoring charts, alongside Birkenhead United’s Daniel Bunch.

Yoo got Coastal’s second and third goals on Sunday – including a super strike from outside the box into the top corner.

The attacking midfielder said he was glad to contribute to his new team after joining from Christchurch United, following his former side’s failure to qualify for the National League.

“Thankfully I’ve been able to hit the ground running. Moving to a new club can be a bit difficult, but the boys have helped me settle in really well and I’ve been able to get a few goals,” he said.

Yoo’s two goals added to the hat-trick he scored against Western Suburbs two weeks ago.

Cashmere’s Garbhan Coughlan. PHOTO: MITCHELL COZZONE/DUST MEDIA

Coughlan’s brace was his second in as many games after scoring twice against Wellington Olympic last week to rescue a 2-2 draw.

The striker said he was happy with his efforts, but thought he could have scored even more at this stage of the competition.

“I set myself some high targets,” he said.

“Against the Phoenix (Reserves) on another day, I might have might have had one or two and even on the weekend, I might have snuck another, the Coastal keeper (Ellis Hare-Reid) played very well and made some really good saves.

“I’m happy with five, but I could have had a few more if I was lucky.”

They now turn their attention to this week’s round of matches – Yoo’s Coastal take on Eastern Suburbs at 2.45pm on Saturday at Linfield Park, while Coughlan’s Tech travel to play Napier City Rovers at 12.45pm the same day.

Both sides are in the hunt to finish in the top two and qualify for the final. Coastal sit two points behind second-placed Birkenhead while Tech are four points adrift, with just four games remaining.

In the women’s National League, Canterbury United Pride’s quest to make the final was dealt a blow with a 4-1 defeat to Auckland United in the driving rain on Saturday.

They meet Waterside Karori on Saturday, knowing a win will lift them into the top two.