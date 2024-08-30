Veteran goalie set to notch up 300 games for Cashmere Tech

Danny Knight will play his 300th match for Cashmere Tech this weekend. PHOTO: JIM WATTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Cashmere Technical veteran Danny Knight will join the 300 club when Tech take on Christchurch United on Sunday.

The goalkeeper made his debut in 2013 when he arrived from England, where he had been playing for Liversedge, West Yorkshire.

It will be another milestone for Tech, who secured the Southern League title last Saturday with a 3-0 victory over Ferrymead Bays, with striker Garbhan Coughlan scoring two goals, bringing up his 200th in 138 games – a club record.

The win meant Tech qualified for the National League by virtue of finishing in the top two.

Tech captain Tom Schwarz, who has played alongside Knight since he started, hailed his influence on the side.

“He’s been not just a hell of a goalkeeper, but a great servant for the club,” he said.

“He does a lot of coaching, volunteering, he’s a great bloke to have around – and a good goalkeeper as well.”

Tech won their second Southern League title on Saturday. PHOTO: JIM WATTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Schwarz said it was special to lift the trophy at Tech’s home ground, Garrick Park, with one round remaining.

“It’s always nice when you win the league and it’s a home game and you’re surrounded by your family, friends, your supporters as well.”

Second place is still up for grabs, but Coastal Spirit are in pole position ahead of Christchurch United.

Coastal's 2-0 win over relegated FC Twenty 11 on Wednesday gave them a two-point gap to United, who drew 1-1 away at Nelson Suburbs on Sunday.

It means a Coastal win over Universities this Sunday will confirm second spot, or if United fail to beat Tech, Coastal only need to draw.

Christchurch United captain Joel Stevens. PHOTO: JIM WATTS PHOTOGRAPHY

Coastal head coach Robbie Stanton said he will try and keep his troops focused on the task at hand.

“(We’re) just making sure we’ve got the right mindset to go into these games, and get what we need to out of them.

“We’re not getting too ahead of ourselves, but we’re pretty confident, and we’d rather be in our position than in United’s at this stage.”

United need to beat Tech on Sunday and hope Coastal drop points against Universities to have any chance of making the top two.

“Never say never,” said captain Joel Stevens.

“Something could happen to Coastal, you never know, but at the same time, they’re a good team and if they keep playing the way that they’re playing, I’m sure that they’ll do well and it’ll be hard for us to get back in.”

Sunday’s final round of matches sees bottom teams FC Twenty 11 and Selwyn United meet, with FC hoping to end what has so far been a winless campaign on a high.

Ferrymead Bays host Nomads, and Nelson Suburbs make the long away trip to play Dunedin City Royals.

Southern League round 18 (1.15pm Sun)

Universities v Coastal Spirit, English Park

Christchurch Utd v Cashmere Tech, United Sports Centre

FC Twenty 11 v Selwyn Utd, Avonhead Park

Dunedin CR v Nelson Suburbs, Tahuna Park

Ferrymead Bays v Nomads, Ferrymead Park

Points

Cashmere Tech 46; Coastal Spirit 42; Christchurch United 40; Nelson Suburbs 29; Ferrymead Bays 25; Nomads 21; Dunedin 19; Universities 11; Selwyn Utd 8; FC Twenty 11 1