From brutal blunder to hat-trick hero for Warrior

Adam Pompey of the Warriors celebrates scoring a try with Peta Hiku and Kodi Nikorima. Photo: Getty Images

For all the incredible things professional athletes are capable of, every so often they'll produce a moment of madness.

In those moments, fans can do nothing but hang their heads in disbelief.

This was an action plenty of Warriors would have found themselves doing on Friday night, with centre Peta Hiku producing a howler for the ages.

In trying to shepherd the ball across the dead-ball line after a kick from North Queensland Cowboys second rower Mitchell Dunn, Hiku only watched as Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt sped around him and planted the ball.

What made Hiku's decision to leave the ball more questionable is it wasn't really even close to the dead-ball line when Feldt got his hand to it.

But credit to Hiku, he didn't drop his head after the play. Instead, he became the Warriors' hero.

Hiku scored a hat-trick in the game, playing a major role in the Warriors taking a deserved 37-26 win.

Hiku scored in the 35th, 55th and 64th minutes of the Warriors' win, showing plenty of skill, determination and finishing ability.

The Warriors made the most of a Cowboys side limited to 15 players for most of the game, with fullback Valentine Holmes and prop Jordan McLean both succumbing to injuries in the first half.

Led by halves Kodi Nikorima and Blake Green, the Warriors looked dangerous on attack all evening; a far cry from their performance against the Penrith Panthers a week ago.

Coming into the game with just four tries in as many rounds, the Warriors threatened time after time; scoring seven times.

While they had their lapses defensively, they can take some pride in limiting the impact of superstar Cowboys forward Jason Taumalolo, who was held to a season low 123 running metres.