Keas back on track after slow start to CRL premiership

A big Magic round win has put Linwood Keas’ Canterbury Rugby League premiership defence back on track after a rocky start to the season.

Linwood beat Greymouth Greyhounds 52-14 at Ngā Puna Wai on Saturday after previously notching a narrow win against Eastern Eagles and a draw with premiership rivals Hornby Panthers.

The Keas sit second on the table, behind Halswell Hornets who have won all their games.

On Saturday at Crosbie Park, they take on Riccarton Knights who had their first win of the season against Eastern last weekend.

Halswell braved their toughest test against Hornby and came away with a 28-16 win against a side that has knocked them out of the competition at the finals stage three years running.

They will hope to continue their perfect start to the season when they visit Eastern at Wainoni Park.

The other match this weekend sees Hornby take on winless Greymouth at Papanui Domain – the Greyhounds have an agreement with Papanui that sees the two teams merged at premier and reserve level.

Kick-off for all games is at 2.45pm on Saturday.

Points

Halswell 6; Linwood 5; Hornby 3; Eastern 2; Riccarton 2; Greymouth 0