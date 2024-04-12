Panthers v Keas: Grand final rematch highlight of round

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
They play arch-rivals Linwood Keas, champions in seven of the last eight seasons, in a rematch of last year’s grand final which Linwood won by a nail-biting two points.
The only season not won by Linwood was in 2021, when they lost to the Panthers in the final.
Hornby captain Devaun Thompson said he was looking forward to writing the latest chapter in a storied rivalry.
“It’s only the start of the year but, definitely the rivalry is still there, it’s always a good encounter between both clubs.
“When you play Linwood, you always get up for Linwood. You know what you’re gonna get, you know what you expect.
“For us older ones who have been through and through, (we’re) definitely keen to rip into it.”
But he said last year was unlikely to play on his mind.
“I’ve won a grand final, and I’ve lost a couple, and I know quite a few of the boys that play for Linwood, so everyone’s got their day, you just do what you do, really.”
The other matches of the round see Halswell, who are currently top after a dominant 46-10 win over Greymouth, host Riccarton, who are coming off a loss to Hornby, 26-20.
Greymouth travel to Wainoni to play Eastern Eagles, who narrowly went down 16-14 to Linwood in round 1.