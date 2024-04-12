Panthers v Keas: Grand final rematch highlight of round

Hornby Panthers captain Devaun Thompson is tackled during the 2021 grand final against Linwood. PHOTO: MATTY LOUIS PHOTOGRAPHY

Hornby Panthers will need no extra motivation for their second-round Canterbury Rugby League premiership game on Saturday.

They play arch-rivals Linwood Keas, champions in seven of the last eight seasons, in a rematch of last year’s grand final which Linwood won by a nail-biting two points.

The only season not won by Linwood was in 2021, when they lost to the Panthers in the final.

Hornby captain Devaun Thompson said he was looking forward to writing the latest chapter in a storied rivalry.

“It’s only the start of the year but, definitely the rivalry is still there, it’s always a good encounter between both clubs.

“When you play Linwood, you always get up for Linwood. You know what you’re gonna get, you know what you expect.

“For us older ones who have been through and through, (we’re) definitely keen to rip into it.”

But he said last year was unlikely to play on his mind.

“I’ve won a grand final, and I’ve lost a couple, and I know quite a few of the boys that play for Linwood, so everyone’s got their day, you just do what you do, really.”

The other matches of the round see Halswell, who are currently top after a dominant 46-10 win over Greymouth, host Riccarton, who are coming off a loss to Hornby, 26-20.

Greymouth travel to Wainoni to play Eastern Eagles, who narrowly went down 16-14 to Linwood in round 1.

CRL premiership round 2 (2.45pm Saturday)

• Hornby Panthers v Linwood Keas, Leslie Park

• Halswell Hornets v Riccarton Knights, Halswell Domain

• Eastern Eagles v Greymouth Greyhounds, Wainoni Park