Thursday, 8 July 2021

Kereru, Technical play out game of the round in premier netball

    1. Canterbury
    2. Sport
    3. Netball

    File photo
    File photo
    Games have adhered to the form book as Christchurch’s premier netball competition entered the final phase of competition this week.

    In Premier 1, the game of the round was between Kereru and Technical with both teams were looking to bounce back after close losses the previous week against Lincoln University and Kia Toa respectively.

    Following a close first quarter, Kereru secured the advantage by leading by four at halftime, 25-21.

    Technical then responded in the third term, outscoring Kereru 14-9, and took the smallest of margins and the momentum in the final quarter.

    But the run home belonged to Kereru after Julianna Naoupu joined Sam Adams in the goal circle, they added five goals to Technical's one to put them on track to close out a 44-41 victory.

    University of Canterbury continued their run of good form with a 57-50 win over Kia Toa in a high-scoring affair on Tuesday night, after UC started the final quarter with an eight-goal buffer.

    In other matches champions Lincoln University cruised to a comfortable 13-goal win over Saints (52-39), after steadily building on an early lead.

    They led by six at half-time and pulled clear with Janae Riordan relishing her time on court by contributing 31 goals.

    In the premier 2 division, St Nicholas had a solid 50-40 victory against newly promoted St Andrew’s College, who made the step up from senior 1 grade.

    St Andrew’s made a strong start to lead at halftime, but St Nicholas dominated the third quarter 16-8 to set up the win.

    In the only other Premier 2 game, Kereru B were too strong for Christchurch Girls High School, winning 68-25. Technical B and St Margaret’s College game was deferred until a date yet to be confirmed.

    Premier 1 results:
    Kereru A 44 (S Adams 14/16, L Clark 25/33, J Naoupu 5/7) def Technical A 41 (L Pale 14/21, K Ralph 27/32) 41. Qtrs: 12-11, 25-21, 34-35, 44-41.
    Lincoln University A 52 (K Grant 8/11, T Placid 13/25, J Riordan 31/41) def Saints A 39 (G Etheredge 22/27, G Jones 7/13, A Priest 10/15). Qtrs: 13-11, 25-19, 41-28, 52-39.
    University of Canterbury 57 (M Hill 41/48, T Rollo 16/19) def Kia Toa 50 (T Boagni 24/31, O McIntyre 25/32, M Ruki 1/3). Qtrs: 15-14, 33-27, 47-39, 57-50.

    Premier 2 results:
    Kereru B 68 (F Sutherland 14/19, C Kennedy 21/27, A Doig 33/38) def CGHS A 25 (M Smith 10/22, M Keenan 12/18, L Frame 3/13). Qtrs: 13-5, 27-15, 48-20, 68-25.
    St Nicholas A 50 def St Andrew’s College A 40 (K Williams 19/25, A Galvan 21/24). Qtrs: 13-14, 23-24, 39-32, 50-40.

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter