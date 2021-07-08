Kereru, Technical play out game of the round in premier netball

File photo

Games have adhered to the form book as Christchurch’s premier netball competition entered the final phase of competition this week.

In Premier 1, the game of the round was between Kereru and Technical with both teams were looking to bounce back after close losses the previous week against Lincoln University and Kia Toa respectively.

Following a close first quarter, Kereru secured the advantage by leading by four at halftime, 25-21.

Technical then responded in the third term, outscoring Kereru 14-9, and took the smallest of margins and the momentum in the final quarter.

But the run home belonged to Kereru after Julianna Naoupu joined Sam Adams in the goal circle, they added five goals to Technical's one to put them on track to close out a 44-41 victory.

University of Canterbury continued their run of good form with a 57-50 win over Kia Toa in a high-scoring affair on Tuesday night, after UC started the final quarter with an eight-goal buffer.

In other matches champions Lincoln University cruised to a comfortable 13-goal win over Saints (52-39), after steadily building on an early lead.

They led by six at half-time and pulled clear with Janae Riordan relishing her time on court by contributing 31 goals.

In the premier 2 division, St Nicholas had a solid 50-40 victory against newly promoted St Andrew’s College, who made the step up from senior 1 grade.

St Andrew’s made a strong start to lead at halftime, but St Nicholas dominated the third quarter 16-8 to set up the win.

In the only other Premier 2 game, Kereru B were too strong for Christchurch Girls High School, winning 68-25. Technical B and St Margaret’s College game was deferred until a date yet to be confirmed.

Premier 1 results:

Kereru A 44 (S Adams 14/16, L Clark 25/33, J Naoupu 5/7) def Technical A 41 (L Pale 14/21, K Ralph 27/32) 41. Qtrs: 12-11, 25-21, 34-35, 44-41.

Lincoln University A 52 (K Grant 8/11, T Placid 13/25, J Riordan 31/41) def Saints A 39 (G Etheredge 22/27, G Jones 7/13, A Priest 10/15). Qtrs: 13-11, 25-19, 41-28, 52-39.

University of Canterbury 57 (M Hill 41/48, T Rollo 16/19) def Kia Toa 50 (T Boagni 24/31, O McIntyre 25/32, M Ruki 1/3). Qtrs: 15-14, 33-27, 47-39, 57-50.

Premier 2 results:

Kereru B 68 (F Sutherland 14/19, C Kennedy 21/27, A Doig 33/38) def CGHS A 25 (M Smith 10/22, M Keenan 12/18, L Frame 3/13). Qtrs: 13-5, 27-15, 48-20, 68-25.

St Nicholas A 50 def St Andrew’s College A 40 (K Williams 19/25, A Galvan 21/24). Qtrs: 13-14, 23-24, 39-32, 50-40.