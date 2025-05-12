Chch bar damaged in overnight fire

Photo: Facebook

A Christchurch bar and gaming lounge has been damaged in an early morning fire.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to Mad’z Drink N Dine on Main North Rd in Papanui after a member of the public spotted smoke coming from the building just after midnight on Monday.

Four fire trucks were called to the scene, the New Zealand Herald reported.

The blaze took about an hour to put out.

The cause of the fire was not considered to be suspicious, the Herald reported