Addington raceday to coincide with Warriors game

Photo: Getty Images

A joint venture between Harness Racing New Zealand and the Warriors will be launched ahead of the Anzac Day NRL match in Christchurch.

The partnership aims to cross-promote the sports to expand their fan engagement and provide commercial growth.

The first joint venture between HRNZ and the One New Zealand Warriors will coincide with the NRL club’s much-anticipated April 25 game against the Newcastle Knights at Apollo Projects Stadium, which sits next to Addington Raceway.

Before the NRL match kicks off at 8pm, there will be racing at Addington, with packages being offered to attend both events.

"By working together, both organisations can promote New Zealand’s rich sporting culture, positioning it as a hub for diverse and exciting sports entertainment,” said Harness Racing New Zealand chief executive Brad Steele.

"Both the Warriors and New Zealand harness racing offer family-oriented entertainment.

"We see joint events and promotions positioning harness racing as an accessible, enjoyable activity for families who already follow rugby league."

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said the partnerships aimed to broaden the appeal of both codes.

"Brad and I share the same goal of wanting to appeal to as many New Zealanders as possible,” he said.

"The Warriors have a tremendous following throughout the country and our fans are second to none.

"Partnering with Harness Racing New Zealand is a wonderful opportunity for our two brands to build their support bases and open up doors for fans to access new sporting offerings.

"Anzac Day is going to be huge in Christchurch with a joint promotion linking harness racing at Addington with the NRL match to follow."