Auction items revealed for Katie Cox's Melbourne Cup fundraiser

Katie Cox. Photo: Harness Racing New Zealand / Facebook

A huge line-up of items have been donated to Katie Cox's Melbourne Cup fundraising luncheon at Addington tomorrow.

The Canterbury-based trainer-driver has recently been diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer.

The disgnosis came after Cox, who is based at Leeston, went to the doctor for antibiotics for an ongoing cough.

Upon learning about Cox’s condition, her colleagues in the harness racing community launched a fundraising effort to help her pay for treatment that was not publicly funded.

Her plight has prompted a massive outpouring of support from both within and outside the harness racing community, with more than $130,000 raised so far to help with her treatment and medication.

High profile presenter and form analyst Greg O'Connor is organising the luncheon on Tuesday, November 7.

It will be held at the Silks Lounge from 1pm with tables of 10 for $1200 + GST.

As part of the luncheon there will be numerous auctions to raise money.

Some of the items are:

1. 1x Entry Fee to the NZB National Yearling Sale valued $1200+gst (courtesy of NZB Standardbred)

2. Show Day Naming Rights sponsor to a race including hospitality for 4 people (courtesy of Addington Raceway)

3. IRT Auckland to Christchurch one way flight valued at $2500 (courtesy of IRT)

4. Trip for two to The 2024 Race By Grins including airfares from anywhere in NZ, Accommodation and race night hospo (courtesy of HRNZ and Cambridge Raceway).

5. Trip for two to the 2024 Eureka in Sydney in September including airfares, accommodation and tickets to the Chairmans Lounge (courtesy of Harness Racing Australia.)

6. Day One Riccarton Cup Carnival voucher for four guests in the Balmerino Room. Package includes entrance,club grandstand ticket and lunch (courtesy of the CJC).

7. Two nights accommodation at Queenstown Park Boutique Hotel in the Gondola Room including breakfast for two.

8. Service to Marcoola courtesy of the Ford Family and Nevele R Stud

9. Race night sponsor including naming rights to a race at the Auckland Trotting club including hospitality in the Alex Bar to the value of $300

10. $500 Majestic Horse Float voucher courtesy of Majestic Horse Floats

11. Full set of Zilco quick hitch harness (courtesy of Garrards)

12. $500 McCracken's Sportswear voucher

13. Salute To Trotting (leather bound)

14. 10% lifetime share in Levi (racehorse)

15. On The Track Lodge 2 night package Marlborough Sounds

16. Betavet Products - 10 litres Prepare $1225 (retail value) and 10 litres Herbazole $1125(retail value)

17. 2018 All Black signed jersey limited edition number 29 of 47

18. Water Walker voucher to the value $2000 (courtesy Courtco Racing)

19. Cavalier Trotting Products to the value $1500

20. Two tonne of barley or oats (courtesy of Ricky May)

21. Winning Photo of It's Tough in the Welcome Stakes (courtesy of Race Images)

22. 2000 Anzac test kiwi jersey fully signed (courtesy Frank Endacott)

23. Case of Peregrine wine including 4 bottles of Champagne valued $500

24. Race Form 12 month subscription

25. Equine Products NZ Limited - 10 kg Premier E $458 +gst (retail value) and 5L No More Bute $444 +gst (retail value)

All bids should be sent to greg.oconnor@addington.co.nz by 5pm Monday. Bidders will be advised by email if they have been successful after the luncheon.

-HRNZ