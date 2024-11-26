No inquiry into death of apprentice jockey in Ashburton - coroner

A coronial inquiry will not be opened into the death of apprentice jockey Megan Taylor who was killed at the Ashburton Racecourse.

The 26-year-old died of blunt force head injury after falling from Red Orchid in a race on December 15, 2022.

The horse had fallen after it appeared to have been squeezed between other horses.

In a recent notification, Coroner Mary-Anne Borrowdale said she was satisfied it was not necessary to open an inquiry, which she had postponed pending the outcome of a Racing Integrity Board inquiry.

The board has now conducted its investigation into whether the incident had involved a breach of the New Zealand Thoroughbred rules of racing.

The result saw another jockey, Denby-Rose Tait, charged by the board with careless riding.

The board alleged Tait rode her horse in a careless manner to obtain a clear run.

She denied the charge, but after an adjudicative committee hearing it was found to be the case.

"On the basis of the available information, I am satisfied that all of the matters required to be established ... have been adequately established by the RIB inquiry," the coroner said.