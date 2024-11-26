Tuesday, 26 November 2024

No inquiry into death of apprentice jockey in Ashburton - coroner

    ashburton.png

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Mid Canterbury

    A coronial inquiry will not be opened into the death of apprentice jockey Megan Taylor who was killed at the Ashburton Racecourse.

    The 26-year-old died of blunt force head injury after falling from Red Orchid in a race on December 15, 2022.

    The horse had fallen after it appeared to have been squeezed between other horses.

    In a recent notification, Coroner Mary-Anne Borrowdale said she was satisfied it was not necessary to open an inquiry, which she had postponed pending the outcome of a Racing Integrity Board inquiry.

    The board has now conducted its investigation into whether the incident had involved a breach of the New Zealand Thoroughbred rules of racing.

    The result saw another jockey, Denby-Rose Tait, charged by the board with careless riding.

    The board alleged Tait rode her horse in a careless manner to obtain a clear run.

    She denied the charge, but after an adjudicative committee hearing it was found to be the case.

    "On the basis of the available information, I am satisfied that all of the matters required to be established ... have been adequately established by the RIB inquiry," the coroner said.

    Ashburton Courier

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter