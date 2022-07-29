Joe Moody props up Prostate Cancer Foundation campaign

Joe Moody is lending his support to the HRNZ Prostate Cancer Foundation's Blue September campaign. Photo: File image / Getty

Crusaders prop Joe Moody whose father died from prostate cancer in 2020 is putting his weight into supporting the HRNZ Prostate Cancer Foundation's Blue September campaign.

The 33-year-old will become a special Harness Racing New Zealand ambassador for the month.

The annual campaign is all about increasing awareness and raising money for prostate cancer research and treatment.

It's a personal subject for Moody - his father Tony Moody died from prostate cancer in July 2020.

It is estimated 10 per cent of New Zealand men will develop prostate cancer at some time in their life.

Moody has helped raise funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation before.

After he became the 19th Crusader to play 100 games, he auctioned his signed jersey on Trade Me. It eventually sold for $11,050, and all proceeds went to the foundation.

Ten harness racing drivers will also be ambassadors during the month.

Every win they have wearing their Blue September pants will raise funds for the cause, thanks to the support of HRNZ, harness racing clubs around NZ, and drivers' individual sponsors.

The HRNZ campaign raised $20,000 last year. It will be the second year HRNZ has been part of the initiative, and Moody's first.

"It is great to be able to support a cause that effects so many people including myself and to be able to help out in any way I can,” said Moody.

He will be a guest speaker at the campaign launch at Addington Raceway on September 2, and attend some other events and race meetings. Details about the events will be available soon.

-Harness News Desk