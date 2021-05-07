Meth-positive greyhound drew $10k bet before Christchurch race

Photo: File (not Zipping Sarah) / Getty Images

An unidentified punter placed a $10,000 bet on a winning greyhound that later tested positive to methamphetamine - a breach that led to the disqualification of the dog’s trainer.

The wager on Zipping Sarah, which won a Canterbury Greyhound Racing Club race at Addington during Cup Week in November, was the most significant among a pool of $23,083 covering 481 bets placed on the dog.

Zipping Sarah opened at fixed odds of $4 and shortened to $3.40.

She was tested following her victory as the $4.50 second favourite.

Foxton-based trainer Angela Turnwald was banned for four months by the Judicial Control Authority for Racing, with the suspension starting last Friday.

The authority said deliberate wrongdoing had not been established but methamphetamine-related breaches could not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry for Primary Industries – which monitors reported animal welfare offences – has decided not to investigate Turnwald, saying the JCA had already dealt with the case.