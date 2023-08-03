All Blacks Bledisloe test: McLeod set to make debut, Jordan moves to fullback

Will Jordan and Dallas McLeod run through drills during an All Blacks training session. Photo: Getty Images

Several players have been awarded their chance to impress in the All Blacks’ final home test of the year as Ian Foster has made a raft of changes to his squad for Saturday afternoon’s clash against the Wallabies.

Three rookies will get their first opportunities to wear the black jersey for the test in Dunedin, with Chiefs standouts Shaun Stevenson and Samipeni Finau starting on the wing and at blindside flanker respectively, while Crusaders back Dallas McLeod will be utilised from the bench.

Their additions to the match-day squad are among the many changes Foster has made to his side as he looks to assess all of the options before naming his 33-man squad for the World Cup on Monday.

“Despite having won both the Rugby Championship and the Bledisloe Cup last week, this test is special for us as we finish this stage of our preparation for later in the year,” Foster said.

“It is our last chance to play in front of our fans and, even with some changes, it is a big opportunity for us to take another step forward as a team. We can’t wait.”

Among the other changes, Tamaiti Williams starts at loosehead prop in a new-look front row with Samisoni Taukei’aho at hooker and Nepo Laulala at tighthead.

The well-tested locking duo of Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick reconnect, with Finau joining Sam Cane - returning to captain the side after missing last weekend’s 38-7 win with a neck injury - and Ardie Savea in the back row.

Finlay Christie gets his opportunity in the No 9 jersey, with Damian McKenzie returning at first five-eighths. Richie Mo’unga moves to the bench, with Beauden Barrett out of the squad as Will Jordan gets to chance at fullback.

Stevenson joins Leicester Fainga’anuku on the wing - both playing their first test of the year - while Anton Lienert-Brown and Braydon Ennor will work in the midfield.

On the bench, Fletcher Newell will get his first opportunity in the test arena this year after overcoming injury. Aaron Smith will get one final send-off in Dunedin should he be needed from the bench.

All Blacks: Will Jordan, Shaun Stevenson, Braydon Ennor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Damian McKenzie, Finlay Christie, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams.

Reserves: Dane Coles, Ofa Tuungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Dallas McLeod.