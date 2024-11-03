All Blacks edge England in Twickenham thriller

New Zealand's Will Jordan celebrates scoring their second try against England. Photo: Reuters

The All Blacks produced an error-ridden performance but got their game together when it mattered to beat England 24-22 at Twickenham.

Down 22-14 heading into the final quarter, the All Blacks managed to settle their game with a couple of solid scrums while Mark Tele'a scored his second try and Damian McKenzie kicked a penalty and a conversion to go ahead.

The home team had a chance to snatch victory at the end, but George Ford missed a penalty and a drop goal attempt.

Marcus Smith opened the scoring for England with a penalty, before Tele'a grabbed his first try.

Will Jordan got the second after 28 minutes, but the boot of Smith meant the All Blacks led by just two points at half time.

An intercept try to Immanuel Feyi-Waboso put England ahead until the All Black comeback.

With time up England had a chance for victory as they set at scrum in front of the posts, but pressure from the All Black scrum meant the home side couldn't get a clean drop goal attempt.

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett had mixed feelings after the final whistle.

"We knew they had George Ford in the pocket there and he's probably when of the best to have in the pocket in those moments," Barrett told Sky Sport.

"I think we just put enough pressure on in there and I think it could have gone either way... either team could have won it."

The All Blacks play Ireland next weekend.