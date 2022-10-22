Black Ferns shine in crushing win over Scotland

Amy du Plessis celebrates with Sarah Hirini (right) after her try. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Ferns will go into the business end of the World Cup on top.

In their 57-0 win over Scotland in Whangārei on Saturday, the Black Ferns put on arguably their finest display of the year to finish the group stages unbeaten, and are all but assured of the top seed heading into the quarter-finals.

Coach Wayne Smith has praised the depth in his 32-strong squad at every opportunity during the campaign and that showed against Scotland.

While fielding something of a mix-and-match squad with several frontline players rested, the Black Ferns were flowing from the outset. They needed just two minutes to open the scoring, with a Hazel Tubic break from deep inside Black Ferns territory igniting the attack which eventually saw fullback Renee Holmes cross in the corner.

With a style of play that has the potential to run opposition teams off their feet, the Black Ferns put the hammer down in the first half. After a few messy possessions early on, they found their way and began to showcase their brand, running in seven tries through six different players to be beating the clock come halftime.

Renee Wickliffe of New Zealand scores a try against Scotland. Photo: Getty Images

It wasn't just their attack that impressed in the first half, but their discipline – something that has been a big concern throughout the season – and defensive work rate too. The Black Ferns gave away just two penalties in the first half, while their set piece was strong and on the rare occasion Scotland tested their defensive line, several players made big players to relieve the pressure.

But while the Ferns were able to retain possession and ran for more than 600m in the first half, their penalty count crept up once more while their attack ran a bit flat – unlikely helped by several early substitutes after the attack was rolling in the first half. Those disciplinary lapses were compounded with the side receiving a third yellow card in two games, with reserve prop Tanya Kalounivale sent to the sin bin with 15 minutes left.

But overall, it was a strong showing, and across the park there were performances to catch the eye as players staked their claim to play a role in the knockout stages.

After an impressive showing last weekend against Wales, second five-eighth Theresa Fitzpatrick was immense against Scotland as she had several important and impressive involvements on attack, while defensively kept a high work rate and secured at least one extra possession by pilfering the ball at the breakdown. Openside flanker Sarah Hirini was a constant presence as well, be it in a ball-playing role as the Ferns looked to shift the attack, or muscling up in the contact areas.

What would have also been a sweet sight for the coaching staff was wing Ayesha Leti-I'iga returning without a hitch from a five-week absence due to a calf injury. The 23-year-old charged hard into the defensive line, beat tackles, and made good decisions in a 47-minute stint.

Black Ferns 57 (Renee Wickliffe 2, Renee Holmes 2, Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Sarah Hirini, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Maiakawanakaulani Roos tries; Holmes 6 cons)

Scotland 0

HT: 45-0

By Christopher Reive