Call-up for Manu Samoa sees another code switch for Lam

Joel Lam has returned to play for Burnside ahead of linking up with the Manu Samoa squad. Lam switched to rugby league earlier this year, playing twice for Hornby Panthers before a move to Australia. PHOTO: SIDELINE PHOTOGRAPHS

Rugby league convert Joel Lam has made a surprise pivot back to union after being named in the Manu Samoa squad to play Scotland next month.

The 23-year-old, who previously made eight appearances for Canterbury and one for the Crusaders, switched codes earlier this year to chase a rugby league career.

He featured twice for the Hornby Panthers in the CRL Premiership before heading to Australia in April to join Brisbane club Souths Logan Magpies.

However, last week Lam was named among 11 uncapped players in the Manu Samoa squad for their match against Scotland at Eden Park on July 18, as well as August’s Pacific Nations Cup.

The halfback qualifies for Samoa through his maternal grandfather William Lam, who was born in the island nation.

“I’ve always had the dream to represent Samoa and play for my granddad. He passed away when I was in high school, but he’ll be smiling up there, that’s for sure,” he said.

Lam is related to Samoan international Ben Lam, his brother, Blues midfielder AJ Lam, and their uncle Pat Lam.

Joel Lam playing for Burnside ahead of linking up with the Manu Samoa squad. PHOTO: SIDELINE PHOTOGRAPHS

Pat Lam played 34 times for Samoa in the 1990s and also coached the Blues from 2009-12.

“We’ve got 300-plus cousins, uncles and aunties. The Lam family’s pretty big over in Samoa, so we’re related somewhere down the line,” he said.

“My granddad’s one of 21 siblings, and obviously those brothers and sisters have all had children of their own, then those children have had daughters and sons, so we’re all related.”

Lam marked his return to union on Saturday, coming off the bench to score a try for Burnside in their 64–35 Metro Premier win over Christchurch.

He will continue playing for the club until he links up with the Samoa squad on July 9.

Lam said despite his switch back to the 15-man game he was still keeping his sporting options open.

“You want to take every opportunity, and I went and gave (league) a crack and there’s nothing saying that door’s closed either.”