'Clearly in a rut' - Media lash All Blacks after series loss to Ireland

Dejected All Blacks players after their loss to Ireland. Photo: Getty Images

How the world media reacted to Ireland's win over the All Blacks in Wellington to secure a historic 2-1 series victory.

By Gerry Thornley, Irish Times

Hail the Ireland tourists of 2022. The history makers.

Having become just the fifth country, and sixth team including the Lions, to beat the All Blacks on New Zealand soil, Ireland joined an equally select group in winning a series in New Zealand, something that only the Lions, South Africa, France and Australia have ever done.

To put this staggering achievement into context, perhaps the high watermark in the history of Irish rugby, the All Blacks have hosted circa 62 series, and this is only the fifth time they have lost one, and the first since France in 1994, making it the first away series win over the almighty All Blacks of the professional age and, quite possibly, the last ever as well. Wow.

What's more, Johnny Sexton and his team did so by coming from one-nil down in the series with two deserved wins, reserving their best until last as Andy Farrell had hoped in this pulsating decider.

The thousands in green came to the front of all four stands for the lap of honour. Maybe the win of all Irish wins.

By Ben Coles, Telegraph UK

Ireland outclassed the All Blacks in New Zealand, a statement which would have seemed utterly fanciful in the past. The first 40 minutes may well go down as the best in Irish rugby history. It was a procession. But the result was not shocking, a sign of how far Ireland have come and indeed how far New Zealand have fallen.

All the talk in the build-up centred on how New Zealand would respond to a first-ever defeat to Ireland at home, and they did come up with a spirited effort - but only after trailing 22-3 at half-time, their biggest deficit at the interval since the dawn of Test rugby.

That abysmal first half, when New Zealand couldn't catch a cold, left the All Blacks with a mountain to climb, a feat they couldn't manage despite three second-half tries.

The increase in quality from New Zealand in the second half from the first was significant, no question. But this was Ireland's day, their series, delivering an utterly astonishing performance packed with resolve and quality. Winning in New Zealand once seemed impossible. No longer. Ireland have conquered the All Blacks.

Ireland's Tadhg Beirne tries to bust through the New Zealand defence. Photo: Getty Images

Peter O'Reilly, The Times UK

Ireland created history for the second week running, improving on their first victory over the All Blacks out here by clinching the series 2-1 with a thoroughly deserved victory built on an astonishingly dominant first half and then some devilish defence when the inevitable "Black-lash" came after the break.

By scoring three tries in the third quarter, the All Blacks — inspired by the carrying of Ardie Savea and Akira Ioane — gave Ireland a real fright. Ultimately, however, this is a New Zealand team who have been exposed as woefully flawed by an inspired touring team.

Peter Jackson, Irish Examiner

In his player ratings, Jackson gave Irish lock Tadhg Beirne the perfect 10.

"The tougher it got, the more he stood up to be counted: a rare feat from a rare player always to be found in the heat of the action turning All Black after All Black over. Impossible to over-estimate his uncanny ability to turn defence into attack whether it was at the break-down or picking off an All Black pass. Monumental."

Centre Robbie Henshaw earned a nine rating while Johnny Sexton and James Ryan both earned 8.5 scores.

Over in the All Blacks ratings, Ardie Savea was the best with 7.5 while Nepo Laulala, Sevu Reece, David Havilii and Rieko Ioane were given 4 each. All Blacks skipper Sam Cane was rated a five.

Kiwi reaction

Gregor Paul: Ireland are the legendary team the All Blacks used to be

Beyond doubt now is that the All Blacks are clearly in a rut. They can't string together 80-minute performances and they don't seem to be able to kick-start themselves into action until they are looking at something desperate on the scoreboard.

The performance in Wellington was considerably better than the one in Dunedin, but it still wasn't at the standard it needed to be, and the debate can't be focused on whether they are bad, or really bad.

The thing not to lose sight of is that the All Blacks lost and that is four of the last five tests now – which is categorically red flag territory.

Ireland have played with the speed, vision and daring that the All Blacks used to, and currently want to, but simply don't have all the nuts and pieces to get it right.

They go home deserved winners – the dominant partners now in the relationship and hopefully some of what they brought will rub off on the All Blacks.

Liam Napier: The All Blacks' crossroad has moved into a tailspin

Before the pitchforks and effigies emerge from the angry mob demanding coaching heads it is the height of ignorance to not first acknowledge Andy Farrell's world-class, intelligent, skilled Irish team that has expertly picked apart the All Blacks over the past two weeks.

The tourists fully deserve the recognition and acclaim coming their way. At the end of their long season this was a brutal five-match tour. Ireland emerged out the other side grinning from ear to ear. And they are sure to celebrate in style.

For the All Blacks, though, the numbers don't lie. They are grim, in fact. Unwanted records keep mounting. This week there were no cards for the All Blacks to blame, either.

This is the first time in 24 years the All Blacks have lost successive home tests – John Hart's 1998 side the last team to endure such a run, and the first time since 1994 they've lost a home series.

Four wins from their past nine tests strongly suggests something is broken within this All Blacks team. The empire is crumbling. Something needs to change.

The wolves are at the door for Ian Foster, who now has a 16 from 24 record, and his coaching team.

Andrew Alderson's player ratings

Not a lot to like from the All Blacks other than an 8 for Ardie Savea. On Cane, he wrote:

"Steady performance but pressure mounts on his leadership ahead of next year's World Cup. Endured shock substitution in the crucial stages to add to his woe."

For Ireland, Beirne led the way with a 9.

"Brilliant wrestling at the breakdown including getting a penalty in the 57th minute when Akira Ioane was imprisoned in a ruck. A key turnover in 73rd minute, too."