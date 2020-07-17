Friday, 17 July 2020

Competition has all too familiar look at halfway mark

    1. Star News
    2. Sport
    3. Rugby

    Will Jordan (right) is mobbed by his Crusaders teammates after scoring against the Blues in...
    Will Jordan (right) is mobbed by his Crusaders teammates after scoring against the Blues in Christchurch. Photo: Getty Images
    The Super Rugby Aotearoa competition is halfway through. So what have we learned, who is playing well and what is not working? Rugby writer Steve Hepburn has a quick look.

    Never-ending story

    This is like one of those dozen rubbish Scary Movie films. Same plot, same tired routine and a very anti-climactic finish.

    The Crusaders came out, claimed a bit of a scratchy win against the Hurricanes and then the Chiefs. They ended up beating the Highlanders convincingly and held their nerve to beat the Blues. Now on a bye it is hard seeing any team beating the Red and Blacks.

    You have to admire the ruthless and grinding style of the Crusaders but it is all a bit repetitive. Let’s hope for some change in the second half of the competition.

    Dumb and dumber

    If you bought a brand new Ferrari would you put it in the garage and drive the rusty Toyota?

    That is what the Blues have done. Sign the best attacking player in the world and stick him out the back and not use his weapons.

    Beauden Barrett has just become a kick retriever and a guy who simply contributes here and there.

    What is the fascination with the double playmaker? It’s all weird science. Put the best player at No10 and build your game around him.

    Rules of engagement

    We get what these new rules are trying to achieve. Make it more of a contest at the breakdown and get teams onside.

    More players would stay in the contest at the breakdown and there would be extra space for players. Well, not so far, though there is still some road to travel to reach the conclusion in this epic.

    The whistle has been reduced in the past couple of weeks and hopefully that will continue. It is a work in progress. Then again, so was Todd Muller’s leadership.

    Great balls of fire

    Those who have impressed: Mark Telea, Hoskins Sotutu, Kurt Eklund, Caleb Clarke, Aaron Smith, Will Jordan, Richie Mounga, Codie Taylor, James Blackwell, Kobus van Wyk, Josh Dickson, Ash Dixon, Braydon Ennor, Lachlan Boshier, TJ Perenara, Jordie Barrett, Shannon Frizell, Marino Mikaele Tu’u.

    The Godfather

    A man from Canterbury signs for the Blues and is yet to play. He was supposed to front this week but his calf was not up to it. Dan Carter has had more coverage than anyone yet he has not even played. It is all a tad strange.

    In other news, the sun came up yesterday.

    Clueless

    The job security of the Chiefs attack coach must be looking shaky. The Chiefs have the ball more than any other team yet are all over the place and have scored only four tries.

    Courage under fire

    The Highlanders have played to the best of their ability. Not packing much X-factor, the side has defended well and its set piece is better. The side is struggling to hang on to the ball but is not lacking ticker. Being brave and strong does not win games, unfortunately.

     

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter