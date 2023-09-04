Crusaders coach 'emotional' over new Christchurch stadium

Crusaders head coach Rob Penney speaks to media during a Te Kaha site tour. Photo: RNZ / Adam Burns

The new coach of the Crusaders admits it is "emotional" to see construction of a new stadium in central Christchurch, more than a decade on from the devastating earthquakes.

Construction of the $683 million Te Kaha Stadium is at full steam after years of planning conjecture and stalled progress with the project due to be completed midway through 2026.

Crusaders' management and venue operators were offered a tour of the sun-baked site on Friday.

Although completion remains at least another two Super Rugby campaigns away, the reality of a new facility to fill the void of the old Lancaster Park seemingly hit home for a key client.

Venues Ōtautahi estimate anywhere between 140 to 400 construction staff are on site each day, depending on what phase of the project was in motion.

Recently-appointed Crusaders coach Rob Penney is set to take the reins of the franchise from next year with beloved former coach Scott Robertson beginning his All Black tenure.

Penney was Canterbury's provincial coach when the first earthquake hit during the early hours of 4 September 2010.

Canterbury had only beaten Bay of Plenty during their Round 6 ITM Cup clash at Lancaster Park (renamed AMI Stadium at the time) less than 12 hours beforehand.

The stadium would suffer irreparable damage five months later during the 22 February quake, which killed 185 people.

"That ripped everyone's lives apart here," Penney said.

"We were unable to use the stadium after that and we ended up using Rugby Park and that was a great venue in the short-term and then the move to where the boys are now (Apollo Projects Stadium)."

Te Kaha Stadium will have a capacity of 25,000, although temporary seating extends this to 30,000. Photo: RNZ / Adam Burns

More than a decade on, Penney is now back on home turf following coaching stints overseas, including Europe, Japan and most recently in Australia with the Waratahs.

He said 2026 "couldn't come soon enough ".

"It's a little bit emotional really because it's something the city has been crying out for, for a long time."

As a self-described "sun worshipper", he said he had been a longtime supporter of the indoor stadium proposal.

In terms of progress, the project remains on schedule.

Crusaders' chief executive Colin Mansbridge said he was confident the 25,000 seat arena would not suffer delays like other facilities in the Garden City.

Delays and cost blowouts have plagued construction of Christchurch's Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre, due to open in 2025.

Metre-deep land sinking was the latest setback for the troubled metro sports facility, a further delay of about five months the upshot.

Mansbridge said he had full faith in Kōtui Consortium who are leading the Te Kaha project.

"We keep an eye on both projects.

"They've been involved in lots of projects this size and they're not blinking at the moment so we're really confident."

The administrator also confirmed the franchise were offering loyal fans precedence to secure a seat at the forthcoming facility.

Crusaders membership holders for both the 2024 and 2025 seasons will automatically join a priority waitlist to secure a desired seat at Te Kaha.

"We've had people turn up to Apollo Projects Stadium now for 10 years and they've just been so excited about the arrival of [Te Kaha].

"It's an opportunity for them to get first dibs."

"This tangible link to the future makes the stadium feel real for us, and hopefully for our members too."

Venues Ōtautahi chief executive Caroline Harvie-Teare said recognition of past events will be considered into plans at the new facility.

"This place will have a heart.

"The reason why we're here is because we had a tragedy in 2010 and 2011 that destroyed the central city.

"This is the last piece of the puzzle and it's so important to recognise how we got here."

Harvie-Teare said recognition of both the old Lancaster Park or St. Paul's Church, which was previously on the Te Kaha site, as possibilities.

Te Kaha Stadium's four-storey west stand is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Construction of the roof-structure will commence in early-2024.

By Adam Burns