Vertical construction phase of Te Kaha ramps up

The foundations for the massive $683 million project have now been laid, following the last major concrete pour on Friday.

Te Kaha Project Delivery Limited Chief Executive David Kennedy said they currently have 140 people working on site, but expects that number to increase to around 400 later this year. "Over the last few months, we've poured in round numbers 26,000 cubic meters of concrete, with about 4700 odd tonnes of reinforced steel inside that concrete that's been poured.

The framework of Te Kaha can now be seen rising above the site hordings. Photo: Geoff Sloan

It's been 55 different concrete pours and 275,000 man hours approximately to get that done.

He said people should expect to see a marked increase in the speed at which the arena now rises upwards. "The next thing is that there's still some vertical concrete to be poured, which are the the foundations in the walls for what will ultimately be the steel structure, which is the bowl".

Te Kaha is still expected to open in mid 2026, and is currently still within its budget. Preparations around the site are also being made for the opening.

Last month the Christchurch City Council green-lighted a $34 million upgrade to the streets around the multi-use arena. Once complete, the multi-use arena will have a capacity of up to 30,000 seats for major sports matches, with the ability to accommodate up to 36,000 fans for major concerts and events.



By Geoff Sloan