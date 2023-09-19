Crusaders prop on culture, haircuts and rugby in France

George Bower, left, with The NZR+ Front Row Daily mobile broadcasting unit in France. Photo: NZ Rugby

Crusaders and All Blacks prop George Bower was ruled out of the Rugby World Cup due to a knee injury - but ended up in France with the team in a cultural role.

The 31-year-old has turned into a rookie journalist - co-hosting the Front Row Daily show, which debuted this week on streaming platform NZR+; a new digital approach for the All Blacks.

Bower can be seen following the team in a funky Citroen black truck, which doubles as a broadcasting booth.

He told Culture 101 from Toulouse he had planned to watch the World Cup at home, but the Front Row Daily opportunity was too good to miss.

"It’s the next best thing to playing in the World Cup," he said.

Bower has many strings to his bow - as well as playing 22 tests, he has been a barber.

Despite a busy schedule, he has already put his clippers to use in France.

"I've actually given some of my work colleagues here on the trip a haircut, and some of the boys have been asking because they know I've got my clippers here, so I might have to go around the hotel and give the boys a bit of a freshen up."

Angus Ta'avao, Sevu Reece and George Bower walk the runway during the Jockey show at New Zealand Fashion Week. Photo: Getty Images/Brendon Thorne

Weekly haircuts were common for professional rugby players these days, Bower said.

"Everyone wants to look fresh before a game. Not only that, but like a lot of boys they get more confidence when they look good, and they feel good."

The former teacher - alternately nicknamed the Fijian Bulldozer, Humble Horse and The Fijian Prince - took a turn earlier this month at New Zealand Fashion Week.

All Blacks have been regular models for the Jockey underwear collection, but Bower joked that he was a "fill-in" at the show.

"It was quite intimidating. In the build-up to it I couldn't sleep and I had drunk no water or had no food that morning.

"But once you get out there and they play loud music, you just get into the zone and you enjoy it."

The NZR+ Front Room Daily mobile broadcasting unit in France. Photo: NZ Rugby

On the road between matches, Bower has been exploring French cultural life. He has tried snails ("like garlic paua, but not as chewy") and learned enough French to get by. When the All Blacks head to Paris, he is looking forward to hitting the Louvre.

Music is also a big part of Bower's life.

"I grew up in a musical family where singing was the thing you do when you're celebrating, when you're mourning, when you're doing everything pretty much"

And he's a big fan of New Zealand bands Six60, LAB and Coterie.

He didn't have enough luggage space for a guitar, but has brought along a speaker so he can play DJ in his downtime instead.

"I love all genres, from afro beats through to country, I’m loving country at the moment.

"I think that’s because I’m a front rower and I've realised that all front rowers love country music.

"Maybe because all country singers have big beards and love barbecue and meat."