Crusaders too good for Moana Pasifika

Brodie McAlister runs the ball up for the Crusaders against Moana Pasifika. Photo: Getty

A superficial reading of the Crusaders' clash with Moana Pasifika would reveal an expected bonus-point triumph for the five-time defending champions.

But that would be leaving out an awful lot from tonight's Super Rugby Pacific game in Dunedin.

In one corner stood the five-time defending champions, a side coming off wins over the Hurricanes and Highlanders to open the new season.

In the other, a team making their competition debut, coming off a pre-season thumping at the hands of the Chiefs and, just to increase the degree of difficulty, an outbreak of Covid-19.

The result might have been the anticipated points victory - 33-12 - to the competition favourites, but they never looked like landing the knockout blow.

And as they walked off the field at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Scott Roberston's side would have been left in no doubt they had been in a serious fight.

Moana Pasifika were much more than admirable in their debut. They began with a furious 20-minute flurry to score the game's first try, tackled themselves to a standstill and never wilted when their opposition kept rolling All Blacks off the bench.

It was difficult to remember that their matchday squad featured 11 players who had never played Super Rugby, seven of whom had been named to start.

And was impossible to tell that their squad had recently been ravaged by a respiratory illness, an outbreak that saw their scheduled first two games postponed.

It was not the way they would have wanted to begin life in Super Rugby, becoming the 20th team to play in the competition after years of planning. But the way they started in Dunedin belied any off-field challenges.

Moana Pasifika's mettle was on display from the opening minutes, surviving a couple of penalties to win a turnover on their own line.

That staunch defence was soon turned into sublime attack, albeit briefly. A break from impressive Hawke's Bay first five Lincoln McClutchie started the move, before the new boys recycled the ball well and made the most of their numbers on the right for Solomone Funaki to cross for the first try in franchise history.

The Crusaders were looser in possession than they would have liked but that was due to their opposition's ferocity at the collision, preventing their opposition from any continuity.

But the Crusaders remained patient and eventually found reward through Mitchell Dunshea, being released down the left after good work from George Bridge.

The champions began to monopolise possession and the pressure soon paid through Ethan Blackadder, showing his strength to cross in his first game of the season.

Moana Pasifika enjoyed only 20 per cent possession in the opening half hour and made 107 tackles to the Crusaders' 42 in the first half, surely setting themselves up to tire as the game wore on.

But the Crusaders managed to breach their defence only three times more, twice through Codie Taylor lineout drives. Not even the introduction of Richie Mo'unga could give the Crusaders more control, and Fine Inisi's try gave Moana Pasifika hope they could take competition points away from the game.

Those hopes were soon extinguished but only one side would have walked off the field feeling good about their night's work.

Moana Pasifika 12 (Solomone Funaki, Fine Inisi tries; Lincoln McClutchie con), Crusaders 33 (Mitchell Dunshea, Ethan Blackadder, Codie Taylor 2, Abraham Pole tries; Simon Hickey 3 cons, Richie Mo'unga con). HT: 5-14