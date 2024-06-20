Crusaders winger switches to Southland

All Blacks winger Sevu Reece breaks away for a try against Ireland during a test at Eden Park in Auckland in July 2022. Photo: Getty

All Blacks winger Sevu Reece has extended his contract with New Zealand Rugby and the Crusaders and will also be switching his provincial allegiance to Southland.

Reece has today announced his decision to switch from Tasman to Southland, signing with the Southland Stags for the next two seasons.

“I’m excited to represent Southland and spend more time down there," Reece said.

"My partner Kiri and her family are from the area, and making the provincial shift south definitely means more chances to spend time with them.

"I’m also really looking forward to spending time with the passionate fans that I know we have across the Southland region.”

Rugby Southland director of rugby Matt Saunders expressed his enthusiasm about Reece's move.

“We are stoked to have a player the calibre of Sevu joining our squad, albeit in a non-playing capacity if All Blacks selection goes his way," Saunders said.

"We are looking forward to any time we get with Sevu in our environment. His energy and knowledge can only lift our squad.”

Southland chairman Murray Brown made it clear Reece's signing was not just about on-field action, which will effectively be nil if Reece stays a regular All Black.

“One of Rugby Southland's key strategic pillars is around community engagement," Brown said.

"We see the opportunity with Sevu as a high-profile All Black to link with stakeholders, schools, and target the teenage bracket, which all sports have struggled to retain.

"Whatever time he has available to support the province will be extremely valuable. The ultimate would be seeing him in the Stags colours displaying his skills to all our fans.

"We are excited as an organisation to have Sevu involved with our game and sure we as a region will make this feel like his home.”