Crusaders without key player for Super Rugby Pacific semi-final

The Crusaders have named an unchanged starting line-up for their Super Rugby Pacific semi-final against the Blues in Christchurch on Friday.

Head coach Scott Robertson said to expect to see a contest in the air and at the breakdown, as the Blues will be feeling confident off the back of their 41-12 quarter final win over the Waratahs.

The Crusaders also suffered a setback after All Black Ethan Blackadder was ruled out for the rest of the campaign due to a quadricep injury. The 28-year-old suffered the injury when he came on as a replacement in the quarter-final win over the Fijian Drua.

Robertson said: "It’s also likely to be our last home game of the season, save a Brumbies victory over the Chiefs on Saturday.

"Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor and Oli Jager are our first unchanged front row of the season – a signal of the recent consistency in this part of the field for the red and black.

"Scott Barrett, Quin Strange, Sione Talitui, Tom Christie and Christian Lio-Willie are the back five providing power and direction to the front.

"Mitch Drummond is owning the No. 9 jersey, fizzed for a semi-final in front of a home crowd. His combination of safe hands and game understanding make him a key element to the Crusaders success.

"Richie Mo’unga takes his place at No. 10 in what will likely be his last game for the Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium. Expect hunger from our playmaker to make a big impact on the scoreline.

"Leicester Fainga’anuku takes the left wing – also likely his last home game for the Crusaders – while Dallas McLeod takes the right wing. These guys are ready to put on a show for the fans and for the occasion.

"There are few better centre pairings than Jack Goodhue and Braydon Ennor. Huge experience between these two both as Crusaders and All Blacks.

"And at fullback? The incomparable Will Jordan. Look for line breaks, freakish anticipation and offload magic from this man."

