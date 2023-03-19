Highlanders step up for satisfying win against Force

Jonah Lowe of the Highlanders scores a try during Super Rugby Pacific match against the Western Force at Invercargill Rugby Park today. Photo: Getty Image

Jonah Lowe scored his first two tries for his new team as the Highlanders finally broke their duck with a 43-35 win over the Force in Invercargill today.

The victory was blessed relief for the Highlanders, who had battled to an 0-3 start with the draw from hell.

They did not always look convincing at Rugby Park but they stepped up with the game on the line, and given their almost ludicrous injury list, they can take some satisfaction out of this win.

A helter-skelter second half opened with rapid-fire lead changes after the Highlanders had come out of the sheds with a 15-13 advantage.

The Force scored first and looked the more aggressive team, but the Highlanders promptly showed some crisp, efficient handling and Sam Gilbert crashed over to make it 22-18.

First five Bryce Hegarty was then the man on the spot to convert his own try as the visiting side went up 25-22.

An eighth lead change of the game followed when Force reserve George Poolman was shown yellow for dumping Gilbert on his head, and with the man advantage, Highlanders flanker Sean Withy - a late replacement for the scratched Shannon Frizell - hit the line at pace to score and make it 29-25.

Who would blink first with 17 minutes to play?

Everyone was blinking, or perhaps staring, when reserve Highlanders hooker Rhys Marshall pulled off one of the plays of the season, a left-footed 50-22 kick from a botched Force lineout.

Shortly after, Lowe got the second of his two tries, and a lovely Gilbert conversion from the sideline effectively made the game safe.

It was put well beyond reach when No 8 Hugh Renton — who had a massive game — scored the Highlanders’ sixth try, and a couple of very late Force tries were merely footnotes.

Cue the (very muted) celebrations, but the Highlanders will know this only means something if they follow up with more success in the coming weeks.

The first half had been a half of two halves.

Hugh Renton celebrates with Mitch Hunt after scoring a try. Photo: Getty Images

It started with some truly dreadful rugby from both teams as they appeared to be welded to a plan titled "just kick the ball aimlessly".

They succeeded brilliantly and boringly in that plan — and the Force took a 6-0 lead with a pair of penalties — until the Highlanders cracked the game open, and to the surprise of few, it was through attacking weapon Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

The blockbusting centre smashed through two tackles on his way to a 40m burst, and after a couple more phases, Lowe crashed over for his first try.

That excitement gave way to concern, at least for the Southland faithful, with 10 minutes to play in the half when Highlanders first five Mitch Hunt was binned, having been adjudged to knock the ball down deliberately when the Force was fairly close to the line.

Lively halfback Gareth Simpson then engineered a wonderful try for the Western Australians, changing direction and lobbing in a delicate kick for winger Zack Kibirige to swoop and score.

Groans when the Highlanders turned down a kickable penalty in the last minute of the half turned to whoops when Hunt, just back on the field, slithered his way over for a try that meant a halftime lead for the home team.

Next up for the Highlanders is a game in Dunedin this Saturday against the Fijian Drua.

Super Rugby

The scores

Highlanders 43

Jonah Lowe 2, Mitch Hunt, Sam Gilbert, Sean Withy, Hugh Renton tries; Gilbert 5 con, pen

Force 35

Zach Kibirige, Tom Horton, Bryce Hegarty, Siosifa Amone, Ollie Callan tries; Hegarty 2 con, 2 pen

Halftime: Highlanders 15-13.