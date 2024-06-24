New era: Scott Barrett named All Blacks captain

Scott Barrett has been chosen as the new All Blacks captain, as Scott Robertson named his first squad as the New Zealand side's head coach.

NZ Rugby chair Dame Patsy Reddy announced the 32 players for tests against England and Fiji this evening.

Ardie Savea and brother Jordie Barrett have been named as vice captains.

Only one Highlander, Ethan de Groot, has made the cut.

Scott Barrett will become the 81st man to captain the All Blacks when the team take on England and Fiji next month. Photo: Getty Images

Barrett, 30, leads a squad including five uncapped players announced ahead of the 2024 Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series.

The group was selected by Robertson and his assistant coaches Scott Hansen, Jason Holland, Leon MacDonald and Jason Ryan. They will play two Tests against England at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on July 6 and Auckland's Eden Park on July 13. They will also play one Test against Fiji in San Diego on July 19.

Barrett becomes the 81st man to captain the All Blacks in a Test, should he add to the 69 Test caps he has earned since his debut against Ireland in 2016.

In a statement tonight, Barrett said leading the national side was a big responsibility.

“When you think of the leaders who have gone before you, it’s quite humbling to be asked to captain the All Blacks, so it’s not something I took lightly.

"It’s a big responsibility, but I have two great leaders beside me in Ardie and Jordie, and I know we’ll have the full backing of the coaches."

Robertson said his long-standing relationship with Barrett as Crusaders head coach and player, respectively, was a factor in his choice of captain.

“There are some great leaders in our group, but having that existing connection to Scott was important. He’s tactically astute, he leads from the front, and he’s got the respect of the players and coaches.

"Leadership is a shared responsibility and Ardie, Jordie and our wider leadership group will be crucial to how we come together and connect ahead of the first Test against England.

“As a coaching group, we are excited about the squad we’ve selected. We know it’s a group that can play the style of rugby we want the All Blacks to play in 2024.”

Robertson also congratulated the five uncapped players in the squad – hooker George Bell, prop Pasilio Tosi, halfback Cortez Ratima, centre Billy Proctor and loose forward Wallace Sititi, who at 21-years-old is the youngest player in the squad.

“It’s a proud moment for them and their families. They’ve earned their places through performance and consistency and it’s an exciting time in their careers. As coaches, we will get them ready so they can take their opportunity when it comes.”

The All Blacks Steinlager Low Carb Series squad will gather in Wellington for the first time on Wednesday where they’ll be joined by hundreds of junior rugby players and guests to officially launch the 2024 Test season.

Blues lock Sam Darry, Hurricanes outside back Ruben Love and the Crusaders pair of prop George Bower and midfielder David Havili will also assemble with the squad as cover.

The first All Black squad for 2024

Hookers: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, George Bell

Props: Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Pasilio Tosi, Fletcher Newell, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Tamaiti Williams

Locks: Scott Barrett (captain), Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa'i

Loose forwards: Ardie Savea, Luke Jacobson, Ethan Blackadder, Wallace Sititi, Samipeni Finau, Dalton Papali'i

Halfbacks: TJ Perenara, Finlay Christie, Cortez Ratima

First five eighths: Damian McKenzie, Beauden Barrett, Stephen Perofeta

Midfield: Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor

Outside backs: Sevu Reece, Mark Tele'a, Emoni Narawa, Caleb Clarke

• Players not not considered due to injury were Sam Cane, Will Jordan, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Cam Roigard.