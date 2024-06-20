Razor calls Timo before milestone 500th game

Robbie Timo during his 500th appearance for Sumner on Saturday. PHOTO: TONY BRUNT PHOTOGRAPHY

While his days of dreaming about an All Blacks call-up may be behind him, Robbie Timo still received a phone call from head coach Scott Robertson on Saturday.

Timo, who played his 500th game for the Sumner rugby club at the weekend at the age of 55, said Razor, a proud Sumner man, wished him luck.

“He called me up just before lunch and wished me all the best, which was good,” said Timo.

Robertson’s son Cass even played alongside Timo on Saturday for Sumner’s division 2 side.

Timo said he had played with Robertson Sr during his early days at the club – the former All Blacks even helped his side win the division 3 competition.

“The div 3 final I had with Razor playing (was a highlight).

“Razor played a couple games and then he was able to play the final, which was great, and we played a whole game with him.

“That was really special.”

After 30 years playing with Sumner’s various senior sides, Timo said he’s looking to take a step back.

“I’ll just offer as much as I can with them, finish the year off and then that’ll be me.

"It’s going to be real tough because I’ve been going there for so long.

"I’ve played so many games now.

“But I’ll still be able to contribute to the club, help the coaches and especially the juniors.”

And if he got the call on a Saturday morning? “I’ll grab my boots and head on down," Timo said.