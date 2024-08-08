Razor picks strong ABs side to face Pumas on Saturday night

Coach Scott Robertson takes part in a drill with Ethan Blackadder during an All Blacks training session in Wellington earlier this week Photo: Getty Images

The All Blacks have named a strong side for the first Rugby Championship match of the season, with Scott Robertson making only injury-enforced changes to his side that played two tests against England last month.

They face an Argentinean side at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Saturday night, with the Pumas coming off two wins and a loss so far in 2024.

Sam Darry gets another start after his debut against Fiji, joining Tupou Vaa'i in a fresh looking second row after Scott Barrett was ruled out of the first two tests of the Rugby Championship with a finger injury and Patrick Tuipulotu still recovering from a knee complaint.

The big talking point is Ethan Blackadder's inclusion at blindside and Wallace Sititi being named on the bench, with Samipeni Finau and Luke Jacobson dropping out of the matchday squad.

TJ Perenara is back from a knee injury of his own and takes the starting halfback spot after this week announcing this season would be his last in New Zealand rugby. Cortez Ratima has been given the reserve spot after recovering from a head knock against Fiji that saw him leave the field after only half an hour.

Elsewhere, there's a predictably unchanged front row. Anton Lienert-Brown will wear the 13 jersey for the 31st time, following a standout performance against Fiji in San Diego. Lienert-Brown will combine with vice-captain Jordie Barrett in the midfield, just the second time they duo have started a test together as a midfield pairing.

Beauden Barrett takes back the 15 jersey after it was confirmed that Stephen Perofeta is injured, however it was highly likely the 125-test veteran would have taken the spot anyway after strong performances in all three test so far this year.

All eyes will be on Will Jordan, who has been named on the bench as back utility cover. After suffering a shoulder injury, Jordan missed the entire Super Rugby Pacific season. He's currently sitting on 31 tries from 31 test appearances.

"It's a special night for Ardie leading the team in his hometown and it's great to have TJ and Will back in the mix. Once again there were some close selection calls but we've picked a squad to win the key contests and perform on Saturday. We know Argentina will bring a lot of physicality and passion to the test and we're ready for that challenge." said coach Scott Robertson.

All Blacks team to play Argentina

1. Ethan de Groot 2. Codie Taylor 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. Tupou Vaa'i 5. Sam Darry 6. Ethan Blackadder7. Dalton Papali'i 8. Ardie Savea (Captain) 9. TJ Perenara 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Mark Tele'a 12. Jordie Barrett 13. Anton Lienert-Brown 14. Sevu Reece 15. Beauden Barrett

Bench: 16. Asafo Aumua 17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi 18. Fletcher Newell 19. Josh Lord 20. Wallace Sititi 21. Cortez Ratima 22. Rieko Ioane 23. Will Jordan.